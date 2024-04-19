Submit Release
Building Construction Investment on the Rise in Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2024

Province Sees Substantial Year-Over-Year Growth

Statistics Canada data released today indicate Saskatchewan has increased 19.4 per cent (seasonally-adjusted) for year-over-year growth in investments in building construction. 

"Our construction sector continues to see strong growth as a result of our robust economy," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The increased investment in building construction we are experiencing is helping us create more jobs, more opportunities and a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people."

Building construction investment in Saskatchewan reached $401 million in February 2024.

Investment in building construction represents the spending value on building construction in the province.

Adding to these encouraging figures, Saskatchewan also saw a month-over-month increase of 96.2 per cent in the value of building permits in February 2024, compared to January 2024. This was the highest increase among the provinces. 

In an effort to drive investment in all sectors of the local economy, the province also recently launched Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, along with a new trade and investment website, called investSK.ca. Both the strategy and website will be utilized to promote further growth in Saskatchewan.

To learn more, visit: investSK.ca.

