Weekly Traffic Update: April 19, 2024

UPDATE: 6th St. traffic control to change April 22

Beginning Monday, April 22, City contractors will shift 6th St. traffic control at Arkansas St. and Missouri St. for the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. improvements project. Single westbound lane and eastbound through lane will shift to the north side of 6th St. between Arkansas St. and Missouri St.

This traffic control setup will be in place through mid-Summer 2024, pending weather or other delays.

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

 

Weekly Traffic Update: April 19, 2024

