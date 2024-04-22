New York Regional Single-Family Home Price Up 10.2% in March 2024
OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. In March 2024, OneKey MLS reported a regional, single-family, closed median sale price of $650,000, representing a 10.2% increase over the price of $590,000 from March 2023. For condominiums, OneKey MLS reported a closed median sale price of $499,500 in March 2024, an increase of 5.2% over $475,000 reported in the prior year. The closed median sale price of co-ops rose as well, increasing 0.3% from $299,000 in March 2023 to $300,000 in March 2024.
For single-family homes, there were 2,207 closed sales transactions and 3,382 pending sales transactions in March, representing a 16.8% decrease in closed sales (down from 2,654) and a 5.6% decrease in pending sales (down from 3,582) as compared to the prior year. There were 462 closed sales transactions and 755 pending sales transactions reported for condos in March 2024, representing a 14.1% decrease in closed sales transactions (down from 538) and a 12.5% increase in pending sales transactions (up from 671) from the prior year. OneKey MLS reported 517 co-op closed sales in March 2024, down 21.4% from the 658 closed sales transactions in March 2023. Pending co-op sales increased by 25.6% to 1,022 in March 2024, up from 814 the prior year.
Despite decreases in closed sales activity between March 2023 and March 2024, the persistent shortage of available housing options continues to fuel increasing home prices, which is reflected regionally in the reporting by OneKey MLS.
About OneKey® MLS
OneKey® MLS is one of the nation’s leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 47,000+ real estate professionals and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides reliable property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of innovative industry tools and services.
