Florida’s Historic Coast Welcomes New Ways to Stay, Eat, and Play
Florida’s Historic Coast has 42 miles of pristine beaches that stretch from Ponte Vedra south to Marineland.
The first quarter of 2024 features new experiences, restored favorites, and exciting developmentsST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 460 years under its belt, Florida’s Historic Coast continues to offer new experiences that keep visitors coming back year-after-year.
St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches are a culinary wonderland, and the list of must-dine hotspots keeps growing. Renowned local chef Michael Lugo recently opened his third restaurant. Located in the historic neighborhood of Lincolnville, La Nouvelle Bistro features a blend of French and Southern cuisine in an elegant yet welcoming setting. Just around the corner, the Cordova Coastal Chophouse & Bar opened in the three-diamond Casa Monica Resort and Spa. Harnessing the old-world flavors of Spain and Morocco, they offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Local favorite Lotus Noodle Bar unveiled their spring, or haru, menu featuring bright starters, crave-able ramen, and sake-based cocktails.
Local favorite The Black Molly Grill opened a new St. Augustine Beach location this Spring, and the Magic Beach Motel on Vilano Beach now houses the Beachside Caffe by YAMO, offering breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go snacks to enjoy on the beach. Explore more in Ponte Vedra Beach where the new Vincenzo’s Cucina features authentic Italian cuisine, including their award-winning, hand-stretched pizza, house-made sauces, and classic dishes from various regions of Italy.
Florida’s Historic Coast is also home to the small farm community known as Hastings which is experiencing a true renaissance that has led to the opening of several new businesses in recent months.
New restaurants include the Main Street Pizza, already attracting visitors from the region, Choco Latte Bakery, has expanded here from their St. Augustine location and Hastings Coffee Co. which uses locally roasted The Kookaburra coffee beans. In addition, there are new events centered in Hastings: the quarterly Hastings Pop-up Market, and the return of the ever popular Hastings Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival, April 27 & 28 which features regional cuisine and an ACF Sanctioned Cooking Competition.
Ponte Vedra’s sports and social hub, The Yards, welcomed its very own first-class dining establishment, Argyle, which features Contemporary American fare with a focus on local Florida ingredients. In addition to this fine eatery, the recently opened The Yards Greenhouse, a 4,000 sq. ft. indoor space, with rolling garage doors leading to a 3,000 sq. ft. covered patio and lawn. Ideal for events and weddings, the space features a beautiful patio extension with a fire pit and Adirondack chairs.
And the adventures go on!
St. Augustine Sailing just announced a High Tea Adventure which is available daily through the entire month of May. This fun experience is an excursion where generational adventures meet elegance against the backdrop of historic St. Augustine, Florida. The two-hour excursion and the cherished tradition of High Tea, features freshly baked pastries paired with fine teas, and a lovely keepsake souvenir.
Tour St. Augustine offers three new free tours, a Walking History Tour; the History, Mystery and Crime tour, and the Tales and Legends of St. Augustine’s Romantic Past. Best known for their very popular and highly rated walking food tours, St. Augustine Experiences recently added a walking History Tour that highlights some of the city’s historic figures, inspiring architecture, Pirate lore, and more.
Third Space Improv is a new place to play in downtown St. Augustine. Adults of all abilities can enjoy improv classes and performances designed to build confidence and open new methods of expression. Their custom ADA-accessible stage ensures that all can enjoy the art of improv.
New Guest Lodgings too!
Stay in style at the new Spark by Hilton in St. Augustine’s historic district. Opened in March 2024, the Spark line is a practical, budget-friendly offering from the hotel giant. The space offers on-site parking, free breakfast, clean, and crisp rooms in Uptown St. Augustine.
Here is what’s coming next!
One of Florida’s Historic Coast is the 42 miles of pristine beaches that stretch from Ponte Vedra south to Marineland. St. Johns County is taking measures to protect its beaches by performing beneficial restoration projects with minimal impact on beachgoers through the summer. Beachgoers can plan their beach visits around the current work sites by visiting the St. Johns County Beaches website.
Gearing up for adventures in nature will be a lot easier, with Bass Pro Shops breaking ground on an enormous retail store in the World Golf Village. Designed to be the destination for outdoorsmen and women in Northeast Florida, the storefront plans to open in late 2024.
Getting to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches has never been easier, with three new routes coming to nearby Jacksonville International Airport. Breeze Airways has announced non-stop service from San Diego, California, to Jacksonville with one-way fares as low as $129. Allegiant will begin two new routes on June 14th of this year. Service includes flights to and from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee and Harrisburg Airport in Pennsylvania.
With so many new tastes and experiences coming to Florida’s Historic Coast, it’s always a good time to plan a trip! Book your trip now to take advantage of the unforgettable deals available on Florida’s Historic Coast this Spring and summer.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.
For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast
