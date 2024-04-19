Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,479 in the last 365 days.

A Troop DLS Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, April 10, 2024 through Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Trooper Pearson - 24A4002818

Justin Gravelle, 29 of Bradford,  was stopped on US RT 5 / VT RT 25 in Bradford and was arrested on 4/14/24 for DLS.  in Bradford. He is cited to appear in Orange County Court on May 15, 2024.

 

Trooper Pearson  - 24A4002702

Jeremy Bush, 45, of Sutton was arrested on 4/10/24 for DLS  on Tulip St in Lyndon.  He is cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on June 17, 2024.

 

Trooper Pearson  - 24A4002547

Jayj Bailey, 21, of Lyndon  was arrested on 4/7/24 for DLS  on US RT 5 / South St in  Lyndon. He is cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on May 13, 2024.

 

Trooper Cote – 24A1002739

Paul Turcotte, 32, of Morristown was stopped on 4/17/24 on Bridge Street in Morrisville. He is cited to appear in Lamoille County Court on May 15, 2024.

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans,  St. Johnsbury, Williston.

 

 

 

You just read:

A Troop DLS Incidents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more