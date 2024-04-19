A Troop DLS Incidents
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
Trooper Pearson - 24A4002818
Justin Gravelle, 29 of Bradford, was stopped on US RT 5 / VT RT 25 in Bradford and was arrested on 4/14/24 for DLS. in Bradford. He is cited to appear in Orange County Court on May 15, 2024.
Trooper Pearson - 24A4002702
Jeremy Bush, 45, of Sutton was arrested on 4/10/24 for DLS on Tulip St in Lyndon. He is cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on June 17, 2024.
Trooper Pearson - 24A4002547
Jayj Bailey, 21, of Lyndon was arrested on 4/7/24 for DLS on US RT 5 / South St in Lyndon. He is cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on May 13, 2024.
Trooper Cote – 24A1002739
Paul Turcotte, 32, of Morristown was stopped on 4/17/24 on Bridge Street in Morrisville. He is cited to appear in Lamoille County Court on May 15, 2024.
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.