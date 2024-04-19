A Troop DLS Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, April 10, 2024 through Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Trooper Pearson - 24A4002818

Justin Gravelle, 29 of Bradford, was stopped on US RT 5 / VT RT 25 in Bradford and was arrested on 4/14/24 for DLS. in Bradford. He is cited to appear in Orange County Court on May 15, 2024.

Trooper Pearson - 24A4002702

Jeremy Bush, 45, of Sutton was arrested on 4/10/24 for DLS on Tulip St in Lyndon. He is cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on June 17, 2024.

Trooper Pearson - 24A4002547

Jayj Bailey, 21, of Lyndon was arrested on 4/7/24 for DLS on US RT 5 / South St in Lyndon. He is cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on May 13, 2024.

Trooper Cote – 24A1002739

Paul Turcotte, 32, of Morristown was stopped on 4/17/24 on Bridge Street in Morrisville. He is cited to appear in Lamoille County Court on May 15, 2024.

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.