West Ada School District Announces Summer Feeding Sites to Ensure Children Receive Nutritious Meals During Summer
The summer feeding program is a vital initiative that ensures children in our community have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of its students, the West Ada School District is proud to announce the launch of its summer feeding program at multiple locations throughout the district. These sites will provide free meals to children aged 1-18, ensuring that they have access to nutritious food during the summer break.
— Anne Brock, School Nutrition Supervisor
The summer feeding schedules and their respective sites are as follows:
June 3rd – 28th
Breakfast 9:45-10:30am
Lunch from 11:45am-1:15pm
Meridian High School: 1900 W Pine Ave, Meridian, ID 83642
June 3rd – August 2nd
Breakfast 8:00-8:30am
Lunch from 12:00-12:45pm
Peregrine Elementary: 1860 W Waltman St, Meridian, ID 83642
Desert Sage Elementary: 9325 W Mossywood St, Boise, ID 83709.
June 3rd – August 2nd
Lunch from 12:00-12:45pm
Tully Park: 2500 N Linder Rd, Meridian, ID 83646.
Eagle Library: 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616
Hunter's Creek Park: 1500 N Star Rd, Star, ID 83669
June 3rd through June 7th
Lunch from 12:00-12:45pm
Silver Sage Elementary: 7700 W Snohomish St, Boise, ID 83709
Frontier Elementary: 11851 Musket Dr, Boise, ID 83713
McMillan Elementary: 10901 W McMillan Rd, Boise, ID 83713
Ustick Elementary: 12435 W Ustick Rd, Boise, ID 83713
June 24th-28th
Lunch only from 12:00-12:45pm
Chief Joseph School of the Arts: 1100 East Chateau, Meridian, ID 83646
Anne Brock, School Nutrition Supervisor, expressed her excitement about the program, stating, "The summer feeding program is a vital initiative that ensures children in our community have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. We are dedicated to providing healthy options and fostering a supportive environment for all participants."
Westy, the beloved school nutrition mascot, added, "I'm thrilled to see the West Ada School District continuing its commitment to promoting healthy eating habits and supporting our young learners. Let's make this summer a nutritious and fun-filled one for all!"
All meals provided at the summer feeding sites are free for children ages 1-18. Adult meals are available for $5 per person. It's important to note that meals must be consumed on-site.
To kick off the summer feeding program, a special event will be held on June 13, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Tully Park, featuring a book mobile, STEM group activities, a smoothie bike, and more. Additionally, on July 17, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Westy's Birthday Party will take place at Tully Park, celebrating healthy eating and exercise habits.
For more information about the summer feeding program and its sites, please contact West Ada School Nutrition Services at 208-855-4575.
West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.
USDA Nondiscrimination statement: In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
mail:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
fax:
(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
email:
Program.Intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
