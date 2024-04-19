Submit Release
Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with U.S. Ambassador to China Robert Nicholas Burns

On April 19, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with U.S. Ambassador to China Robert Nicholas Burns, and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the latest developments of the situation in the Middle East.

