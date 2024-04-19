On April 19, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with U.S. Ambassador to China Robert Nicholas Burns, and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the latest developments of the situation in the Middle East.
You just read:
Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with U.S. Ambassador to China Robert Nicholas Burns
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.