Park Rangers Celebrate Earth Day at Select H-E-B Stores This Weekend

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— This weekend, Texas State Park rangers will set up booths at more than 40 H-E-B stores across Texas to celebrate the outdoors in honor of Earth Day.

Last year, in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, H-E-B donated $1 million as the presenting sponsor of the Texas State Parks Centennial celebration to  help engage all Texans in discovering and enjoying their state parks.

H-E-B also donates a portion of sales from Field & Future by H-E-B, its line of sustainable, environmentally friendly products, to benefit state parks and wildlife conservation.

Field & Future by H-E-B is a clean and green brand of household, personal care and baby products. The line has more than 120 products and brand supports programs like the creation of a new state park in North Texas, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, coastal conservation in the Texas Gulf Coast and black bear restoration in West Texas.

For more information about Field & Future, visit https://www.heb.com/static-page/field-future.

Participating stores and tabling times are listed below:

April 20

  • H-E-B Lake Austin- 2652 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Boerne- 420 Bandera Road, Boerne, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Brenham- 2508 S. Day St., Brenham, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
  • H-E-B Staples and Saratoga- 5313 Saratoga, Corpus Christi, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
  • H-E-B Jones Crossing- 11675 FM 2154, College Station, 2-6 p.m.
  • H-E-B Eagle Pass- 2135 E. Main Street, Eagle Pass, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • H-E-B Fredericksburg- 407 S. Adams Street, Fredericksburg, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Summerwood Market- 12680 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Houston, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • H-E-B Huntsville- 1702 11th Street, Huntsville, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B on Main Street- 300 Main Street, Kerrville, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Trimmier- 2511 Trimmier Road #100, Killeen, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Kyle- 5401 FM 1626, Kyle, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Bay Colony- 2955 South Gulf Freeway, League City, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Marble Falls- 1503 RM 1431, Marble Falls, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • H-E-B Mathis- 601 E. San Patricio, Mathis, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B 10th and Trenton- 901 Trenton Road, McAllen, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Pharr- 1300 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr, 1-4 p.m.
  • H-E-B Richmond Market- 23500 Circle Oak Pkwy, Richmond, 8-11 a.m.
  • H-E-B San Antonio- 12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., San Antonio, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • H-E-B Sherwood- 3301 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B East Hopkins- 641 East Hopkins Street, San Marcos, 12-4 p.m.
  • H-E-B Sugar Land Market- 530 Highway 6, Sugar Land, 8 a.m.- 11 a.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Victoria- 6106 N. Navarro, Victoria, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Valley Mills- 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive, Waco, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

April 21

  • H-E-B Plus! Beaumont- 3025 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, 12-4 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Burleson- 165 N.W. John Jones Drive, Burleson, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Leopard and Violet- 11100 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Flour Bluff- 1145 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Cypress Market- 24224 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Del Rio- 200 Veteran’s Blvd., Del Rio, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
  • H-E-B Fredericksburg- 407 S. Adams Street, Fredericksburg, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Ronald Reagan- 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Georgetown, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • H-E-B Summerwood Market- 12680 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Houston, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • H-E-B Madera Run- 16000 Woodland Hills Drive, Humble, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • H-E-B Katy Market- 25675 Nelson Way, Katy, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Laredo- 1911 NE Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Bay Colony- 2955 South Gulf Freeway, League City, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Lufkin- 111 North Timberland Drive, Lufkin, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Mission- 2409 E. Expressway 83, Mission, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Potranco and 1604- 10718 Potranco Road, San Antonio, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Plus! Bulverde- 20725 TX-46, Spring Branch, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B Willis- 12350 Interstate 45 N, Willis, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

