NCMSDC Welcomes Dr. Kamaljit K. Jackson as Director of Wisconsin MBDA Business Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC) is proud to announce Dr. Kamaljit K. Jackson as the new Director of the Wisconsin Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's MBDA. With a significant federal grant of $1.61 million in 2022, the center is positioned to empower Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) through enhanced financing and contract opportunities, fostering job creation and retention.
The Wisconsin MBDA Business Center is a critical component of the national network of MBDA Business Centers. The Center will advance Wisconsin’s diverse business community and offer unparalleled resources and support to MBEs, representing a rapidly expanding and innovative segment across industry sectors in the United States.
Dr. Jackson, with her extensive background in program development and economic empowerment through her work with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), is well-prepared to direct the center toward fulfilling its mission of economic growth and opportunity for socially or economically disadvantaged business owners. Her leadership comes at a time when MBEs' contributions are increasingly recognized for their role in driving the U.S. economy and job market.
"Dr. Jackson's appointment marks a pivotal moment for minority-owned businesses in Wisconsin. Her expertise and vision are exactly what the center needs to navigate the complexities of modern business development and bring tangible benefits to our minority business community," said Veronica Johnson, NCMSDC Board Chair.
Dr. Jackson's record of securing over $13.5 million to support small businesses and her strategic restructuring efforts demonstrate her capability to innovate and deliver results. Her previous accolades, including spearheading a $25 million loan portfolio and executing swift financial support measures for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlight her effectiveness in fostering economic resilience and growth.
"In my journey in economic development, helming the MBDA stands as the paramount duty—one I vow to champion with unwavering commitment. Empowering entrepreneurs in Wisconsin is not just a mission; it's a mandate. The urgency is palpable, the opportunity is ripe, and the need is dire to cement generational prosperity for our minority-owned enterprises. The time for action is here; it's now, and it's non-negotiable," said Dr. Jackson.
For more information about the Wisconsin MBDA Business Center's services and mission, please visit www.wimbda.com.
About the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC)
NCMSDC is a premier organization that advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. As an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, NCMSDC serves the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, fostering diversity in the marketplace and enhancing supplier diversity programs. NCMSDC is committed to driving economic growth in minority communities by facilitating connections, championing business development, and expanding commercial networks. Through advocacy, education, and networking, NCMSDC empowers MBEs to grow and succeed. Learn more about NCMSDC’s impact and services at www.northcentralmsdc.org,
About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
The MBDA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the only federal agency solely dedicated to the support and growth of minority business enterprises. With a nationwide network of business centers and strategic partners, MBDA fosters the establishment and expansion of MBEs through funding, business consultation, research, and advocacy. The agency plays a pivotal role in supporting the economic vitality of MBEs, which are integral to the American economy, by facilitating access to capital, contracts, and new markets. For more information about MBDA, please visit www.mbda.gov.
Carolyn Mosby
Cole Brown Strategies
carolyn@colebrownstrategies.com