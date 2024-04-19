MDA Announces Local Food Purchase Assistance Program Grant Recipients

Minnesota farmers and communities throughout the state are benefitting from a new program aimed at local and regional food systems. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded 33 organizations, local units of government, and tribal nations $3.53 million in grants through the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. The program provides funding for projects that buy local food primarily from socially disadvantaged farmers and distribute that food at no cost to underserved communities.

The MDA is also accepting applications for a second round of LFPA Program grants. Applications will be accepted through May 20, 2024. Applicants may request between $20,000 and $125,000, and the MDA anticipates awarding roughly $3.1 million in this second round. The application and more information can be found on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/lfpa.

Interested parties can attend one of two virtual information sessions to learn more about the LFPA Program. The sessions will be held at the following times:

• May 1, 2024, from 5 – 6 p.m. Register for this event.

• May 2, 2024, from 12 – 1 p.m. Register for this event.

In the first round of grants, the MDA received 50 proposals requesting approximately $5.9 million. The grant recipients are:

Grant Recipient City Audubon Neighborhood Association Minneapolis Church of the Incarnation Minneapolis City of Richfield Richfield Community Action Center Northfield Community Action Duluth Duluth Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio Inc Saint Paul Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market Grand Rapids HAVEN, Int'l Saint Paul Hennepin County Minneapolis Hmong American Farmers Association West Saint Paul Isuroon Minneapolis Kaleidoscope-Kawm Thiab Siv, LLC Oakdale Keystone Community Services Saint Paul North Country Food Alliance Minneapolis Pillsbury United Communities Minneapolis Prairie Rose Agriculture Institute for Research, Innovation and Education (PRAIRIE Moorhead PRISM Golden Valley Real Food Inc. dba Becker Market Willmar Red Lake Nation Red Lake Red Wing Area Farmers’ Market Association, Inc. Red Wing Red Wing Area Food Shelf Red Wing Region Nine Development Commission Mankato Riverwood Healthcare Center Aitkin Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Rochester Sprout MN Little Falls TC Food Justice Minneapolis The Good Acre Falcon Heights The Humanity Alliance Victoria The Open Door Eagan The Sanneh Foundation Saint Paul The Village Agricultural Cooperative Rochester Virginia Farmers’ Market Hub Virginia White Earth Nation White Earth

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service awarded the MDA $8,141,877 million in LFPA funding. The LFPA Program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us