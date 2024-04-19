Non-Profit Organization Unveils e-Billboard for Community Employment Opportunities
The employment billboard is at https://www.wappingerslist.com/WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taconic Innovations Inc. is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative to bolster local employment opportunities.
A new employment e-billboard has been unveiled to connect job seekers in the Wappingers Falls area to open positions at Taconic Innovations.
This initiative underscores Taconic Innovations' commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing the livelihood of residents in and around Wappingers Falls. It also provides opportunities for residents in the Wappingers Falls area to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors through their work.
The employment billboard is at https://www.wappingerslist.com/
Key Features of the Community Employment E-billboard
1. Job Listings: The billboard displays all openings around the Wappingers Falls community.
2. All job seekers will have easy access to the billboard and be able to complete information continental.
3. Local Partnership: The e-billboard will collaborate with local partners to populate a section of the billboard with free advertisements about their organizations
Taconic Innovations is a nonprofit organization that provides unique and innovative service to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities in the Hudson Valley Region. Service is provided in the following counties:
• Dutchess County
• Westchester County
• Ulster County
• Orange County
• Bronx and Metro New York.
Services and supports provided by Taconic Innovations include:
• Community Habilitation
• Respite Services
• Family Support Services
• Day Habilitation Services
• Residential Services
• Transportation
• Homecare
• CDPAP
• The Alpha Site Based Respite Program located in Wappingers Falls
• Daycare Services
For more information about https://www.wappingerslist.com/ contact:
Mathias Oni-Eseleh, J- Director of Strategy and Innovations @ Mathiasoni@Taconicinnovations.Com
Or
Sarah Khan-Prine- Senior Program Direction @ Sarah@Taconicinnovations, Com
Taconic Innovations Inc
Wwww.Taconicinnovations. Com
MATHIAS ONI-ESELEH.Jr
TACONIC INNOVATIONS
+18452225188 ext.
email us here