CIFAL Plock Promotes Road Safety and Launches Autosobriety Poland Platform

19 April 2024, Plock, Poland – The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) in Plock conducted different road safety activations during the Plock Career and Professional Activity Fair. Employers, entrepreneurs and labour market partners, as well as youngsters participated in the Fair at the Orlen Arena on 18 April 2024.

This Year’s Fair is organized by the: Municipality of Plock, the District Labor Office in Płock, and the Provincial Labor Office Warsaw Branch in Plock, representing an excellent opportunity to present job candidates and connect them with companies. Another key objective was to present the UNITAR and CIFAL Plock Autosobriety Training Programme to Prevent Drink-Driving to a broad range of participants, especially youth to continue to build community awareness and responsibility.

The Autosobriety Training Programme consists of educational tools that aim to contribute to reducing and preventing alcohol-related traffic fatalities and injuries, and ultimately advance UN Global Road Safety Performance Target 9: By 2030 halve the number of road traffic injuries and fatalities related to drivers using alcohol.

CIFAL Plock has also launched the Autosobriety Poland platform to reach future drivers, as well as instructors of driving schools and driver training centres, as well as anyone who happens to get behind the wheel. The platform includes educational aids that will help to explore the risks involved with driving after drinking alcohol.