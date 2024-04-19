Centennial Time Capsule Begins 50-Year Trek to Every Texas State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— How do you encompass 100 years of Texas State Parks’ history? That was the challenge state parks staff has spent the past year tackling.

The result? A wooden time capsule created by the Texas State Parks Exhibit Shop from pecan trees harvested at Mother Neff State Park, widely accepted as the first Texas State Park opened to the public.

The capsule, which houses one object from every state park and support program to commemorate the first century of Texas’ state parks system, goes on display April 20 at Mother Neff State Park and will then travel to a new state park every six months for the next 50 years.

“What an incredibly special moment in time to see the centennial time capsule begin its 50-year journey at Mother Neff State Park,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “The time capsule and its contents not only tell the story of the 2024 version of Texas State Parks, but it also represents our message to those that will carry on the legacy of the mission-driven work of protecting our wild places and connecting their generation of Texans to the outdoors.”

The five-foot tall wooden time capsule weighs more than 300 pounds, is made from solid wood and bronze and is large enough to hold more than 100 items. Sitting atop the capsule is a sculpture in the shape of Texas with all park locations marked. Additionally, there are 100 name plates recognizing all contributing parks and programs, six regional bas relief panels and a message to the future plaque in the front.

“Time capsules are usually buried in the ground and forgotten until it’s time to open them, but ours will remain on display, so we wanted it to be a work of art and showcase the excellent craftsmanship of our exhibit team,” said Stephen Garrett, Exhibits Manager for Texas State Parks. “This is something totally unique and I don’t think anyone’s ever made a time capsule quite like this before. I’m proud of the thought, care and work that went into the capsule’s creation and hope park visitors enjoy seeing it as much as we did creating it.”

For the contents of the time capsule, park staff had to choose an item that would tell a story about that site, fit in a box the size of a coffee mug, survive 50 years and be strong enough to travel the roads of Texas.

“The heart of this project really are the special stories these items tell about each park and the thousands of dedicated people that care for them today,” said Robbie Merritt, member of the Time Capsule Planning Committee and Complex Superintendent of Ray Roberts Lake State Park. “We hope that through these stories, the park stewards 50 years from now will be able to better connect with us and this special moment in the history of Texas State Parks.”

Some final submissions and reasons why the park selected it for the time capsule include: