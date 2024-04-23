Digital Colocation Platform OCOLO and India’s CtrlS, Asia’s Largest Rated-4 Data Center Company, Announce Partnership
CtrlS is the First Provider in India to Sign on to OCOLO’s Digital Colocation Marketplace Platform with its Pan-India Data CentersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCOLO, a new, US-based digital start-up that provides an innovative online marketplace portal for data centers, and CtrlS, Asia’s largest Rated-4 data center company and the only Rated-4 data center company in India, announced today that CtrlS has signed on as OCOLO’s first provider in India.
CtrlS plans to list all of its major data centers in India, spread across the key technology hubs of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Patna. Each facility is ideally positioned in being strategically located, secure, reliable, innovation-driven, well-powered and well-networked, in addition to being ready to support AI Workloads and in the process of optimizing for green energy, which brings a range of benefits to customers.
The CtrlS data centers offer 275 MW of operational data center capacity across 8 major markets – and growing – with a reputation for impeccable service delivery and customer-centricity since the company’s launch in 2007. CtrlS boasts a CSAT score of 4.5/5 and serves 60 out of the Fortune 500 companies, with a repeat business rate of 99.95%. As CtrlS continues to ramp up capacity and enter new locations, the partnership with OCOLO is expected to strengthen even further.
“It is an honor to welcome a global partner of CtrlS’ caliber to the OCOLO platform,” said Tony Rossabi, Founder and Managing Member of OCOLO. “As an established leader in growth, innovation and sustainability in both India and the broader Asian region, CtrlS is aligned with our values and our vision for leveraging technology, out-of-the-box thinking and client-centricity to revolutionize the way colocation space transacts for the benefit of both providers and users.”
Ashish Ahuja, CTO, CtrlS Datacenters said, “We are delighted to have this strategic partnership with OCOLO, a global marketplace for enterprise retail colocation services. As global colocation demand continues to rise, marketplaces such as OCOLO will play a vital role in seamlessly connecting global customers with data center providers across geographies. CtrlS aims to create a unified ecosystem in collaboration with its partners, to provide secure and reliable digital infrastructure solutions through its cutting-edge and sustainable data centers across India.”
About CtrlS
CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 15 data centers across eight key markets and is set to build more than 600 MW of data center capacity by 2029. The company is leading the charge on embracing renewable energy for a sustainable future. CtrlS Datacenters has announced its plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and Middle East, with Thailand being the first international market foray. For more information, please visit: www.ctrls.in
About OCOLO
OCOLO's mission is to become the default marketplace for the exchange of enterprise retail colocation services and the industry standard for digital colocation optimization. By bringing data center providers and enterprise clients together with ease and automation, OCOLO is transforming the way colocation capacity is bought and sold. It is the first online platform to uniquely showcase idle, stranded colocation capacity without disrupting existing pricing or sales models, thus enhancing go-to-market strategies and financial performance for both service providers and enterprises.
OCOLO’s innovative end-to-end offering places information in the hands of enterprise IT Directors and Procurement personnel. The OCOLO marketplace streamlines the lead-to-order process through real-time visibility, access, and price transparency, driving greater automation for all parties involved.
