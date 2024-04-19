NAATP Honors Trailblazers in Addiction Treatment Services with 2024 Leadership Awards
John Curtiss receives 2024 career achievement award from the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers
NAATP represents the Gold Standard of addiction treatment in America. The friends I’ve made and partnerships developed have enriched my life personally, professionally and spiritually beyond words.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES , April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) unveiled the recipients of its 2024 awards for leadership excellence in the realm of addiction treatment services. These annual awards commend remarkable achievements, elevate awareness, and galvanize sustained excellence within the industry. The awards serve as a testament to the transformative impact of individuals and organizations committed to advancing addiction treatment services. By honoring their exceptional contributions, NAATP hopes to inspire continued innovation, advocacy, and collaboration, ultimately driving positive change and improving outcomes for individuals affected by addiction.
— John Curtiss, CEO, The Retreat
Leading the distinguished roster of honorees is John Curtiss, Co-Founder, CEO, and President of The Retreat, who will receive the distinguished Nelson Bradley Career Achievement Award. Curtiss's career underscores a steadfast dedication to enhancing addiction treatment services. Notably, his pivotal role in designing The Retreat model—a non-clinical, mutual-help approach grounded in the spiritual principles of AA—exemplifies his visionary leadership and transformative impact within the field. Prior to his tenure at The Retreat, Curtiss served in various capacities at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, accruing over 19 years of experience in leadership positions across the organization.
Neil Scott is the recipient of the Michael Ford Journalism Award in recognition of his exemplary contributions to raising awareness about critical issues surrounding addiction and recovery. He is the founder and host of the radio program, Recovery Coast to Coast, “America’s Voice for Recovery,” which features engaging dialogue with America’s top authorities on addiction and recovery, including best-selling authors, front line treatment professionals, legislators, and newsmakers. Scott's illustrious career trajectory, which began as the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism, underscores his unwavering commitment to advocacy and education within the field.
Andrew Williams, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is this year’s honoree for the Dr. Peter Hayden Diversity, Inclusivity, and Racial Equity Award. For more than 30 years, Williams has worked tirelessly at the intersections of cultural anthropology, higher education, non-profit leadership, and global learning to accelerate intercultural understanding, educational equity, planetary health, and social justice. Williams's tireless efforts in promoting diversity and equity within addiction treatment services have made a profound impact, serving as a model for addiction treatment programs nationally. At a time when diversity programs are under attack, Williams has stood strong, maintaining and growing the HBFF program for sustained impact.
Dan Pecora is the recipient of the esteemed Dr. Jasper G. Chen See Volunteer Leadership Award. Pecora's contributions epitomize the ethos of volunteerism and commitment to advancing addiction treatment services. Since his initial election to the Rosecrance Health Network and Rosecrance Inc. boards in August 2008, Pecora has held pivotal roles, including Chair of the Rosecrance Health Network Board in 2019. He volunteers and serves many communities through leadership and philanthropy.
The nonprofit organization Treatment Professionals in Alumni Services (TPAS) received the Dr. James West Quality Improvement Award in recognition of exemplary efforts to enhance the quality of addiction treatment services through alumni engagement and support initiatives. The TPAS mission is to empower lasting recovery by providing support to treatment professionals in alumni services and ongoing care. The TPAS community consists of individuals and organizations at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the addiction recovery industry. Through its efforts, TPAS has empowered and professionalized alumni programs across the country.
We congratulate each of our 2024 award recipients. They honor all of us through the work they do.
The 2024 Awards will be presented at the NAATP 45th Annual National Addiction Treatment Leadership Conference Opening Night Banquet on May 19, 2024, in Denver, CO. For more information on NAATP’s awards program, visit: NAATP Addiction Treatment Leadership Awards or read our News Release.
