SHE RECOVERS® Foundation & The Retreat Join Forces to Break Barriers For Recovering Women
Partnership Highlights the Organizations’ Shared Commitment to Providing Holistic & Individualized Recovery Solutions
By collaborating with SHE RECOVERS, we can expand our reach and offer women a wider range of tools and resources to support their long-term sobriety."”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, US, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHE RECOVERS® Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in or seeking recovery, and The Retreat, a renowned non-profit addiction recovery center, are proud to announce an integrated partnership aimed at breaking barriers to recovery for women seeking help for addiction, connecting them to individualized recovery solutions, and empowering them in their healing journeys.
— Eva Pickeral, Women's Program, The Retreat
The imperative to break barriers to care for women in or seeking recovery has never been stronger. Women are nearly twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with depression; anxiety disorders affect about 40% of US women. According to a 2021 study, 12.4 million women ages 18 and older developed an alcohol use disorder in the year previous (NIAA, 2021). Since 1999 opioid overdose deaths have increased at a faster pace in women than men – 1,608% for women versus 1,076% for men (NSC, 2021). The research is clear – expansion of gender-specific, individualized, and integrated recovery supports is needed to ease the impact of barriers and obstacles to long-term recovery facing women.
The SHE RECOVERS Foundation has been at the forefront of championing women's recovery from various life challenges including substance use, trauma, and mental health issues. Through its trauma-informed programming, empowering events, and accessible resources, the foundation has created a welcoming and supportive community for women and non-binary individuals who identify with women’s communities worldwide. Recognizing the importance of comprehensive and individualized recovery solutions, SHE RECOVERS is thrilled to collaborate with The Retreat.
The Retreat's National Center for Women's Recovery in Wayzata, MN is designed by women for women. Located in the Big Woods Preserve of Wayzata, MN, it provides a dignified and pastoral environment for physical, emotional, and spiritual healing from substance use disorder, providing a strong foundation for life in recovery. The National Center for Women's Recovery philosophy is simple and evidence-based—it uses the spiritual principles of Alcoholics Anonymous and an integrated community approach to deliver industry-best outcomes.
The integrated partnership between SHE RECOVERS and The Retreat aims to amplify the impact of both organizations, and provide more women with the tools, resources, and support necessary to thrive in their recovery. SHE RECOVERS believes in all pathways, including Twelve Step recovery, which is the specific focus of The Retreat, and knows that women attracted to that pathway will benefit enormously from the unique bidirectional support approach offered at The Retreat. This strategic collaboration will offer a range of benefits to women seeking recovery from substance use disorder; discussions are underway about developing joint programing including retreats, workshops, and other recovery education and awareness events.
"We are thrilled to join forces with The Retreat in our mission to empower women in recovery," said Dawn Nickel, Co-Founder of She Recovers Foundation. "This partnership represents a powerful convergence of expertise, compassion, and support, enabling us to create an even greater impact in the lives of women seeking healing and transformation."
Echoing these sentiments, Eva Pickeral, Women’s Program Coordinator at The Retreat, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "At The Retreat, we have long recognized the significance of a holistic approach to recovery. By collaborating with SHE RECOVERS, we can expand our reach and offer women a wider range of tools and resources to support their long-term sobriety."
Together, SHE RECOVERS and The Retreat are committed to breaking barriers and supporting women from all walks of life. This partnership represents a powerful step forward in the mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to women seeking support, connection, and healing in recovery.
Ryann Butorac
The Retreat
+1 952-476-0566
rbutorac@theretreat.org