Mercy University and Yonkers Partners in Education Join Forces to Enhance College Access
Adam Castro, Mercy VP, Enrollment Management; Sam Wallis, YPIE Executive Director; student; Mercy University President Susan L. Parish; Anne Daniel, YPIE Senior Director, Post Secondary Access & Success, Jaclyn Cooke, YPIE Director, College & Career Success & students
Mercy University and Yonkers Partners in Education collaboration will provide support and opportunities for Yonkers students.DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced it has formalized an agreement with Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE) to further expand college access for students in the Yonkers community. Through this collaboration, YPIE students will have access to a wide range of resources and support, including financial aid, mentorship, and campus visits, all aimed at helping them succeed in college and beyond.
“At Mercy University, we believe every student should have equal access to the resources and support they need to succeed in college and beyond,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This partnership between Mercy University and YPIE is a testament to our shared commitment to help students achieve their academic and career aspirations. I am excited to see our work continue.”
“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Mercy University,” said Sam Wallis, YPIE Executive Director. “As one of the universities that serves the most YPIE students, Mercy University is a place where our students thrive. We look forward to watching many more YPIE students attend Mercy University and pursue exciting paths in the future."
As part of this partnership, Mercy University will offer competitive financial aid awards to YPIE students who are admitted to the university, while also providing ongoing support throughout their enrollment. Mercy will also host an annual campus visit for YPIE students, providing them with a firsthand look at the university's offerings and student services.
YPIE will continue to support students who enroll at Mercy through its Post-Secondary Program, offering mentorship and financial incentives to help them successfully navigate their college journey.
There are over 150 YPIE alums currently at Mercy University, including 40 who started in the Fall of 2023.
“I’ve had an amazing experience at YPIE,” said Randy Marji, a Mercy University freshman majoring in Computer Information Systems. “I am so happy to be here [at Mercy]. The administration, everyone here has been super helpful.”
“It’s a great experience being a college student at Mercy University, especially the support I receive on campus,” said Merail Salmani, a Mercy University sophomore majoring in Clinical Lab Science. “I came to the U.S. from Jordan four years ago and couldn’t speak any English. YPIE helped me with everything. I’m so grateful to YPIE for helping me throughout the college application process and all the ways my YPIE advisor supports me during my college experience.”
“YPIE helped me become a better student and they helped me have a smooth transition to Mercy University,” said Lovebright Osei-Bonsu, a Mercy University junior majoring in Health Promotions, who transferred to Mercy from another school. “Now I am doing well at Mercy. I like that the classes are smaller and the professors all really care.”
“I received a lot of support from my YPIE advisor, who I could text any time I needed help,” said Yamil Baez, a Mercy University senior majoring in Nursing. “During my time at Mercy, I have really appreciated the mentorship I have received from my professors and my PACT mentors.”
###
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE)
Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE) partners with students to ensure they are ready for, enroll in, and complete college. YPIE confronts the challenges of a low-income, urban school district by providing families with equitable access to the critical tools and services necessary for college success. In its 17th year, YPIE puts college within reach for thousands of students. For more information, please visit www.ypie.org.
Zodet Negrón
Mercy University
email us here