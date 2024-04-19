Strategic Consultant Shares Proven Process for Turning Leadership Attributes Into Competitive Superpowers

Become a Super Leader is intended for established and emerging leaders alike. Bestselling author, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and strategic consultant Gary C. Laney.

Gary C. Laney presents sound, applicable principles to help both emerging and established leaders set themselves apart in his latest book.

Acquiring competitive competencies is achievable, and developing one or more leadership attributes into a personal superpower is doable.” — Author and strategic consultant Gary C. Laney

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and strategic consultant Gary C. Laney helps business professionals turn leadership competencies into competitive superpowers that can set them apart from the competition in his new, Amazon #1 Bestseller, Become a Super Leader: The 4 Essential Anchors for Mastering Influential Leadership.

“Here’s the secret: No one is born with the ability to be a super leader, but it can be learned,” Laney said. “Acquiring competitive competencies is achievable, and developing one or more leadership attributes into a personal superpower is doable.”

In the book, Laney presents 40 top-ranked competencies gleaned from a three-year study conducted with more than 1,000 business leaders. He teaches readers how to trim the list down to the top 13 they want to focus on, and then, Laney takes it one step further with a system for turning one or two leadership competencies into competitive superpowers.

Included are interviews with four globally known leaders: Nando Cesarone, EVP and President of UPS U.S.; Cindi Bigelow, CEO of Bigelow Tea Company; David Meltzer, CEO and Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and former CEO of the legendary Leigh Steinberg Sports Agency; and Jody Richards, CEO of Process Technology and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Intended for established and emerging leaders alike, Become a Super Leader is for those who are not satisfied with status quo success, are confident their journey is far from over, and want to rise to the level of influential and super leader.

“You must raise your sights, look to the horizon, envision yourself as a high-performing leader and — this is the most important thing — follow a personal plan to identify, develop, and acquire the leadership competencies and then the competitive superpower that will set you apart from the competition,” Laney added. “The question is, are you willing to commit? If so, then strap yourself in and get ready to soar to new heights in your leadership quest."

About the Author

Gary C. Laney is CEO of Success Masters, the No. 1 bestselling author of two books on leadership, including Become a Super Leader (new release), and his first book, The Power of Strategic Influence. Laney is also a former hi-tech software executive and a serial entrepreneur. A dynamic speaker and trainer, Laney has inspired and motivated tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders and salespeople. He has 35 years of executive management and start-up experience with 20 companies, including a public company where he was VP of Sales. He is known for his ability to turn around businesses and create dramatic revenue growth. He has a triple major MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in finance, marketing and policy.

For more information about Gary C. Laney, please visit www.garyclaney.com and https://thepowerofstrategicinfluence.com/.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Become-Super-Leader-Influential-Leadership/dp/B0CXY4B4VY/

Become a Super Leader: The 4 Essential Anchors for Mastering Influential Leadership

Publisher: ‎ Success Masters LLC

Release Date: March 12, 2024

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8218394301

Available from Amazon.com