Melco’s Studio City is designated as Macau’s first Certified Autism Center™ by IBCCES

Promoting inclusivity and accessibility at its attractions with over 80% of customer-facing colleagues now trained and certified in autism.

COTAI, MACAU, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment is proud to announce Studio City has been designated as the first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in Macau for its attractions including Golden Reel, Super Fun Zone and Studio City Water Park. Certified by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the CAC designation recognizes organizations that have successfully completed extensive training from leading autism experts. Each CAC™ ensures all families with autism and other sensory disorders are well accommodated.

The certification acknowledges Studio City attractions are dedicated to and well-equipped for serving autistic guests and their families. To date, at least 80% of the integrated resort’s customer-facing colleagues of the listed attractions are trained and certified in autism, with Melco being committed to ongoing training and continuous development for its employees.

Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Studio City, said, “With Melco’s aim to promote inclusivity and accessibility for guests while ensuring positive experiences for all families and individuals, we are thrilled to collaborate with IBCCES to establish Studio City as Macau’s first Certified Autism Center. By leveraging IBCCES’ two-decades of expertise as the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, we hope to also adopt a leadership role in setting an example in Macau and the region for fellow industry stakeholders. We strive to work collaboratively with IBCCES in training our colleagues – to help them develop a better understanding of autism and other neurodivergencies, which enables us to further elevate our guest service experience at Studio City’s world-class attractions.”

"We're incredibly proud to partner with Studio City as they become the first Certified Autism Center™ in Macau," said Mr. Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. "This designation underscores Studio City's commitment to creating an inclusive environment, setting a new standard for accessibility within the Macau attractions industry. This partnership marks the beginning of a promising era for inclusivity in Asian attractions, and IBCCES is thrilled to be part of this ongoing journey to welcome all guests."

