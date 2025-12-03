Allegany Museum Makes History More Inclusive as a Certified Autism Center™

We believe inclusive learning experiences strengthen not only our museum, but also our entire community.” — Dr. Emily Kasecamp, coordinator of Allegany Museum

CUMBERLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allegany Museum receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn the accreditation, museum staff underwent autism and sensory training to prepare them to best welcome and assist every visitor who comes to the museum, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. As part of the certification process, the Allegany Museum also received an onsite review from IBCCES to create sensory guides and provide the museum with additional accessibility recommendations.

“The Allegany Museum is proud to earn the Certified Autism Center™ accreditation through IBCCES. The training, visitor feedback, and resources provided have enhanced our capacity to make education accessible and meaningful for all. We believe inclusive learning experiences strengthen not only our museum, but also our entire community,” says Dr. Emily Kasecamp, coordinator of Allegany Museum.

“By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, the Allegany Museum is taking meaningful steps to make education and culture more accessible to all,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their leadership sets an important example for other institutions, showing that inclusion enhances not only visitor experiences but also strengthens community connection and understanding.”

In addition to training and certification, the museum provides sensory guides and can also provide tours of the museum outside of the museum's operating hours to offer a low sensory experience.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Allegany Museum is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Allegany Museum

The Allegany Museum, located in Historic Downtown Cumberland, Maryland, and ranked among America’s top ten small-town museums for two consecutive years, is dedicated to preserving the region’s unique heritage and promoting education, community engagement, and enrichment through academic, artistic, and cultural programs. The museum houses more than 50,000 artifacts that trace the region’s history—from its earliest inhabitants to its industrial legacy. Through exhibitions, programs, and events, the Allegany Museum makes history accessible, meaningful, and inspiring for all.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

