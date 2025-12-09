Discovery for All: Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center Renews Designation as a Certified Autism Center™

Here at Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center, we are happy to welcome all children and strive to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome.” — Beth Desch, executive director of PCDC

POTTSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces the Pottstown Children's Discovery Center’s (PCDC) renewal of its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. To renew this accreditation, center staff and volunteers completed updated autism and sensory-specific training to ensure preparedness to best welcome and support every visitor, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"Here at Pottstown Children's Discovery Center, we are happy to welcome all children and strive to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome,” says Beth Desch, executive director of PCDC.

“Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center’s commitment to renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects a continued dedication to the families they serve,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “When organizations invest in ongoing training and renewal, it empowers staff with the confidence and tools they need to better understand and support every child who walks through their doors. That level of preparation transforms the guest experience: families feel seen, welcomed, and understood.”

Pincomb shares, “We are proud to continue our partnership with Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center and commend them for taking meaningful, actionable steps to ensure their space is inclusive, enriching, and accessible for all.

Currently, PCDC has four first-floor interactive spaces: The Discovery Theater, Barn to Belly, the STEM Room, and the Exploration Studio. All are designed to inspire children at every level to explore different aspects of life, from imaginative play to scientific concepts. The center’s most recent project is developing the second floor, which includes two large rooms. One of these rooms will be a maker-type space, specifically geared toward older children, offering varied opportunities for more advanced and complex projects. This expansion will allow PCDC to cater to a wider age range and provide even more diverse learning opportunities.

PCDC also has an ongoing program called the "Discovery Kids Club." This program is similar to a passport program in which kids earn stamps and rewards as they complete one of the events in each category: nature, STEM, art, music, literature, and social-emotional learning.

IBCCES autism training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation, guesswork, and the time it takes for staff to decide how to handle a situation, leading to faster and more confident visitor support. Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results and fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and by creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Pottstown Children's Discovery Center is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Pottstown Children's Discovery Center

The Pottstown Children's Discovery Center's mission is to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a love of learning, while empowering all children to dream big, explore boldly, and thrive through play. We are committed to inspiring the next generation of thinkers to explore and collaborate with the community to positively impact the world by providing engaging exhibits and programs. We believe that by offering hands-on experiences, we can foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for various subjects in all children.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

