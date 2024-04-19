Digital Empowerment: Central Asian Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme Concludes Successfully

The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) celebrated the successful conclusion of the Central Asian Women Entrepreneurship Programme with a closing event and award ceremony held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 18 April. The event highlighted the achievement of 20 women entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the OSCE’s dedication to promoting women’s economic empowerment and inclusive growth across Central Asia.

Launched in February 2024, the programme aimed to empower women-led businesses in Central Asia through digital upskilling. Over seven weeks, 21 women entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds participated in a series of workshops, practical sessions, and personalized mentoring, covering key areas such as digital transformation, online marketing, and business management strategies.

Women entrepreneurs gained insights into developing and expanding their businesses utilizing the Business Canvas Model, crafting an online presence and establishing a distinct brand identity using digital tools, and proficiently utilizing digital financial tools for effective business management.

Vera Strobachova-Budway, Acting Head of the Economic Governance Unit/OCEEA, remarked, "Throughout this journey, women entrepreneurs have not only gained new knowledge and skills but have also created a dynamic network and formed lasting connections and friendships with other women entrepreneurs from across the region. Their willingness to share experiences, support one another, and collaborate on ideas speaks volumes about the strength and solidarity of women in business." The programme forms part of a broader OSCE commitment to gender equality, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth in the region.

One of the key features of the programme was its student-led approach, with 30% of the program time dedicated to small group mentoring sessions led by over 20 experts. Elaine Young, Director of InkubasiaLAB, an NGO specialized in innovative digital training programmes and partner in implementing the programme, remarked, "This personalized focus ensured students received tailored guidance and felt supported throughout their entrepreneurial journeys. In the long run, our hope is that the connections and relationships they made during the joint OSCE and InkubasiaLAB’s programme will continue to be a source of learning and support for their businesses."

The closing event and award ceremony recognized the dedication and hard work of participants, culminating in the presentation of digital award to mark their successful completion of the programme and support further their entrepreneurial journey. The event also provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on their achievements, share success stories, and network with fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, and experts.

The Central Asian Women Entrepreneurship Programme was implemented within the framework of the cross-regional project Promoting good governance and a positive business climate in the OSCE region through digitalization and the use of open data, funded by the United States and Poland.