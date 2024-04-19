Adult Orthodontics: A Growing Trend Transforming Adult Smiles in Colorado

Recent data shows adults are choosing orthodontic treatment more than ever and are now more than ⅓ of all orthodontic patients.

Longmont, CO – Having a straight, confident smile is no longer just for teenagers. Adult orthodontic treatment is experiencing a surge in popularity across Colorado, and for good reason. Advancements in technology and treatment options are making achieving a healthy, beautiful smile more accessible than ever for adults.

“In the past, braces were often seen as a childhood treatment,” says Dr. Stephanie Ross, a leading orthodontist from Longmont Braces in Longmont, CO. “Lately, more adults have been starting traditional braces for a variety of reasons. They want to eliminate pain from TMJ, sleep better, address dental issues from childhood, prepare for general dental work, and achieve the look they want. Adult orthodontic treatment is more accessible than ever and people are taking advantage of that.”

A Trend on the Rise: Adult Patients Choosing Orthodontic Treatment

According to the American Association of Orthodontists, adults now comprise nearly one-third of all orthodontic patients in the U.S. This surge is likely due to a growing desire for cosmetic improvements. Adults are seeking straighter teeth at a higher rate than ever before, contributing to a 40% increase in adult orthodontic treatment over the past decade.

While a straighter smile can undoubtedly boost confidence, there are significant health benefits to consider as well. Properly aligned teeth are easier to clean, reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease. Additionally, orthodontic treatment can address bite problems that can lead to headaches, jaw pain, and difficulty chewing.

“At our practice, we understand that adults have busy lives,” says Dr. Stephanie Ross. “That’s why we offer flexible appointment scheduling and a variety of treatment plans to fit individual needs and budgets. We’re committed to helping our patients achieve the smile they’ve always dreamed of, comfortably and conveniently.”

Why Adults are Choosing Orthodontic Treatment Now

Increased Confidence and Self-Esteem

Straight teeth and an improved smile can boost an adult’s confidence and self-esteem, which can have a positive impact on their overall wellbeing and mental health.

Adult Orthodontic Treatment Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Feeling self-conscious about crooked teeth or a misaligned bite can cause stress and anxiety, especially in social or professional settings. Braces can help alleviate these concerns, leading to improved mental wellbeing.

Orthodontic Treatment Improves Sleep Quality

Adults are more likely now than ever to address sleep issues like sleep apnea. Orthodontic treatment might not seem connected to sleep issues, but TMJ disorders and teeth grinding (bruxism) can disrupt sleep quality. Braces can help correct the underlying bite issues that contribute to teeth grinding, leading to better sleep and reducing the risk of associated problems like sleep apnea.

Orthodontic Bite Correction Reduces Jaw Pain and Headaches

Misaligned teeth and bite issues can cause jaw strain, leading to temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. TMJ disorders can cause chronic jaw pain, headaches, and even migraines. Braces can correct these alignment issues, alleviating pain and discomfort.

Personalized Treatment Plans

One of the key drivers behind the rise of adult orthodontics is the focus on personalized treatment plans. Unlike the “one-size-fits-all” approach of the past, today’s orthodontists consider various factors when creating a treatment plan for an adult patient. These factors include age, underlying dental conditions, genetics, and lifestyle habits. This personalized approach allows for more effective outcomes, shorter treatment times, and a more comfortable experience for the patient.

Aesthetic Appeal

The growth of adult orthodontics is also fueled by the increasing popularity of aesthetic brackets and clear aligners. Today’s orthodontic options are designed to be discreet and blend in with natural teeth. This shift towards aesthetics has empowered adults to finally pursue that perfect smile they may have put off for years.

A Smile for Every Stage of Life

Whether you’ve been self-conscious about your smile for years or are simply looking to improve your oral health, adult orthodontic treatment can be a transformative experience. With advancements in technology, personalized treatment plans, and a wider range of discreet options, there’s never been a better time to achieve the confident, healthy smile you deserve.

