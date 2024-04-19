Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,548 in the last 365 days.

New Opinion: April 18

Interest of H.J.J.N.
Docket No.: 20240060
Filing Date: 4/18/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: Case Highlight: Litigants in civil nonjury cases have a right to have their attorneys make a final argument. A court errs by entering judgment prior to the closing of the briefing period.
In parental-termination cases, the court has discretion, which can be exercised only after considering the evidence and arguments.

You just read:

New Opinion: April 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more