New Opinion: April 18

Interest of H.J.J.N.
Docket No.: 20240060
Filing Date: 4/18/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair
Highlight:Case Highlight: Litigants in civil nonjury cases have a right to have their attorneys make a final argument. A court errs by entering judgment prior to the closing of the briefing period.
In parental-termination cases, the court has discretion, which can be exercised only after considering the evidence and arguments.
