FloridaCommerce Announces the Orlando Area March 2024 Employment Data

FloridaCommerce Announces Orlando Area Gains the Third-Highest Number of Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in March 2024 Among All Metro Areas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced the Orlando area gained the third highest number of private sector jobs among all metro areas over the year in March 2024. Private sector employment increased by 1.9 percent (+25,300 jobs) over the year in March 2024. The Orlando area unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in March 2024, up 0.7 percentage point from the March 2023 rate of 2.6 percent.

The labor force was up by 21,975, an increase of 1.5 percent over the year in March 2024. The Orlando area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,400 jobs). The industry gaining the most jobs over the year in the Orlando metro area was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 8,500 jobs.

Florida’s private sector job growth rate continues to outpace the nation. Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 2.1 percent (+179,800 jobs) over the year in March 2024, faster than the national rate of 1.7 percent. Florida employers have added jobs in 45 of the last 47 months since May 2020.

In March, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 12,500 jobs (+0.8 percent) from the previous month, followed by construction, adding 3,600 jobs (+0.6 percent). The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent for March 2024, 0.6 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate of 3.2 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 41 consecutive months.

Data in the month of March continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for every Floridian who wants to work, with more than 444,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities can utilize the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the March 2024 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view March 2024 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, FloridaCommerce has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

