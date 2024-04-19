FloridaCommerce Announces Southwest Florida March 2024 Employment Data

FloridaCommerce Announces Southwest Florida Labor Force Up

6,287 Over the Year in March 2024

NAPLES, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced that the Southwest Florida labor force increased by 6,287 over the year in March 2024. The Fort Myers area labor force grew by 2,773 over the year in March 2024, a 0.7 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 3,514 over the year, a 1.8 percent increase. The Naples area had a 3.1 percent unemployment rate in March 2024, a 0.6 percentage point increase over the year. Fort Myers area unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in March 2024, up 0.4 percentage point over the year.

Additionally, the Fort Myers area’s private sector employment grew by 1,800 jobs (+0.7 percent) over the year in March 2024. The Fort Myers area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were construction, increasing by 2,400 jobs; and government, increasing by 1,600 jobs.

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 3,600 jobs (+2.3 percent) over the year in March 2024. The Naples area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were construction, increasing by 800 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 800 jobs.

Florida’s private sector job growth rate continues to outpace the nation. Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 2.1 percent (+179,800 jobs) over the year in March 2024, faster than the national rate of 1.7 percent. Florida employers have added jobs in 45 of the last 47 months since May 2020.

In March, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 12,500 jobs (+0.8 percent) from the previous month, followed by construction, adding 3,600 jobs (+0.6 percent). The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent for March 2024, 0.6 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate of 3.2 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 41 consecutive months.



Data in the month of March continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for every Floridian who wants to work, with more than 444,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities can utilize the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the March 2024 jobs reports by region, please see below:

