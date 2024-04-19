Family of Golden Nugget Branded Scratch-off Games Launches with Second-Chance VIP Casino Trip Prizes for the Opportunity to Win up to $1 Million

The Louisiana Lottery‚™s Golden Nugget® family of games launch April 22, featuring three games, with instant-win cash prizes, as well as two second-chance drawings for a total of 10 VIP trip packages to the Golden Nugget Lake Charles where winners will participate in a Louisiana Lottery Grand Prize Event for cash prizes of up to $1

The Louisiana Lottery is giving casino lovers a golden opportunity to win cash prizes PLUS VIP getaway trips, including a chance to win up to $1 million, with the Golden Nugget® family of scratch-off games that launch April 22.

The $2 Golden Nugget® $14,000 will offer players 10 chances to win up to the top prize with a key-number match playstyle and a 5-times-the-prize multiplier feature. Similarly, $5 Golden Nugget® $100,000 will provide 15 chances to win up to the top prize, a 5-times-the-prize multiplier and an instant-win symbol. Finally, $10 Golden Nugget® $200,000 rounds out the family with 20 chances to win up to the top prize, plus both a 5- and 10-times-the-prize symbol.The games will feature a second-chance mail-in promotion with entries including at least $10 worth of nonwinning tickets from any of the Golden Nugget® family of games. In total, 10 entrants will win a VIP weekend getaway trip to the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino March 7-9, including the chance to compete for up to $1 million ($100,000 guaranteed) during a Grand Prize Event held by the Lottery March 8 at the casino.

“The Lottery enjoys giving players added value and excitement with their ticket purchase,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “Providing these VIP trips to the Golden Nugget® right here in Louisiana, where winners can potentially win up to a million dollars, is one way we’re doing that this year!”

The Golden Nugget® VIP Prize Package consists of a trip for the winner and a guest to Golden Nugget Lake Charles March 7-9, 2025, to participate in the Louisiana Lottery Golden Nugget® Grand Prize Event on March 8, 2025; suite accommodations for two nights at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles; $100 food credit; and $1,000 spending cash with federal and state withholdings paid on the winner’s behalf. The prize does not include trip incidentals such as transportation, parking, additional food and beverages.

The 10 VIP Trip Prize Package Winners will also have the chance to participate in an exclusive, exciting cash prize event held by the Lottery at the casino on March 8 during their trip experience for the opportunity to win up to $1 million ($100,000 guaranteed) as well as other cash prizes.

Trip prize winners and their guests must be at least 21 years of age. To be eligible for 2nd Chance Promotion entry, winners and their guests must NOT appear on the casinos list of self-excluded/prohibited individuals. A winner may elect a proxy to take the trip on their behalf subject to the same eligibility requirements; in these cases, the winner will be paid all cash prizes awarded and will be responsible for all tax withholdings on the trip portion of the prize as well.

The first entry deadline is July 29. During the first drawing five Golden Nugget® VIP Prize Packages will be given away. Nonwinning entries will be held over for the second drawing with a Dec. 2 entry deadline. During the second drawing another five Golden Nugget® VIP Prize Packages will be given away.

To enter, players should fill in their name, address, email and phone number on the back of at least $10 worth of any nonwinning Louisiana Lottery Golden Nugget® scratch-off tickets, $2 Golden Nugget® $14,000, $5 Golden Nugget® $100,000 and $10 Golden Nugget® $200,000 and mail in an envelope no larger than 4.5” by 9.5” to:

Louisiana Lottery Golden Nugget® Scratch-Off 2nd Chance DrawingP.O. Box 98506Baton Rouge, LA 70884

Players may enter multiple times, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope by the deadlines listed above. Entrants may win only one Golden Nugget® VIP Prize Package in the entire promotion.