The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward for Women Who Love to Shop and Support Girls
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow and is rewarding referrals with the world's best luxury designer brands.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Women who successfully participate in our referral program, earn especially curated luxury rewards; the sweetest bags, jeans, shoes, and jewelry too!"
Women Love to Shop for Good
Recruiting for Good is rewarding limited available rewards;
1. Love a tennis diamond bracelet.
2.Luxury pair of jeans and handbag ensemble.
3.$5000 for luxury consignment (shopping gift card).
Carlos Cymerman, adds "We reward referrals that help fund our meaningful mentoring program and support girls by rewarding the luxury brands everyone loves including; Bottega Venetta, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Prada, and Saint Laurent. Love to Shop for Good Today!"
About
Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them 1 on 1; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
