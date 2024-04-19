Submit Release
The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward for Women Who Love to Shop and Support Girls

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn the sweetest luxury shopping rewards www.LovetoShopforGood.com Made Just for You!

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn the sweetest luxury consignment shopping reward $5000 Gift Card www.5000forLuxuryConsigment.com Made Just for You!

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn the sweetest pair of jeans and luxury bag you love to have www.TheSweetestJeans.com Paris to LA

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow and is rewarding referrals with the world's best luxury designer brands.

If you love to shop for good and support girls; you'll appreciate the sweetest luxury rewards!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program).

Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Reward for women who appreciate and love to celebrate The World's Best Fashion Designers from Paris to LA.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Women who successfully participate in our referral program, earn especially curated luxury rewards; the sweetest bags, jeans, shoes, and jewelry too!"

Women Love to Shop for Good

Recruiting for Good is rewarding limited available rewards;

1. Love a tennis diamond bracelet.
2.Luxury pair of jeans and handbag ensemble.
3.$5000 for luxury consignment (shopping gift card).

Carlos Cymerman, adds "We reward referrals that help fund our meaningful mentoring program and support girls by rewarding the luxury brands everyone loves including; Bottega Venetta, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Prada, and Saint Laurent. Love to Shop for Good Today!"

About

Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them 1 on 1; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play

"Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Reward for women who appreciate and love to celebrate 'The World's Finest Fashion Designers from Paris to LA.'"

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
Fashion Loves Freedom...Own Something You'll Treasure Forever!

