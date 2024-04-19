Minister Naledi Pandor hosts Egyptian counterpart, 19 Apr

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will co-chair the 10th Session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) with her counterpart, Mr Sameh Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt on Friday, 19 April 2024.



South Africa and Egypt enjoy good political, economic and social relations. Formal diplomatic relations were established in March 1995. Both countries have recorded an upward trend of economic achievements and vibrant bilateral relations over the years.



The Working Visit is expected to create space for deliberations on issues of mutual interest and concern pertaining to the continent and the global system of governance. The session will also reinforce the importance of accelerating efforts towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.



Furthermore, the 10th Session of South Africa-Egypt JCC will also be a platform to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Legal Cooperation.



Members of the media are invited as follows:



Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 13h00

Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre, OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Pretoria



Media to cover the following:



Opening Remarks

Signing of MOU and Joint Communiqué

Closing Remarks



Please RSVP with MaebaF@dirco.gov.za