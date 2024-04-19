HCM City moves towards Net Zero

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI — HCM City is building a project to restructure its industry towards sustainable development in the 2025-30 period, with a vision to 2050, prioritising the use of high technology and reducing emissions towards net zero emissions by 2050.

According to the Board of Directors of the Hiệp Phước Industrial Park, there are currently 30 businesses here participating in the pilot project of converting to a cleaner production model to effectively use environmentally sustainable raw materials and fuel. It is part of a cooperation programme between the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

This transformation and the "greening" of production have helped the park reduce water consumption by 151,220cu.m per year out of a total potential of 461,252cu.m a year, greenhouse gas emissions by 5,820 tonnes out of 27,076 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, and electricity consumption by 6,854 MWh a year.

Meanwhile, the Quang Trung Software City in District 12 is promoting solutions to concretise its goals of digital transformation and green transition in the entire park, with an aim of becoming a model green industrial zone.

Trần Hữu Dũng, CEO of the Quang Trung Software City Development Company Limited, said that the Software City, always positioned as a green-smart urban area, commits to promoting dual transformation activities (digital transformation and green transition) through increasing environmental and social protection activities.

This includes investing in green technology, building green urban infrastructure, saving energy and resources, and promoting campaigns to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, added Dũng.

President of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Sử Đình Thành, said that exploiting specific mechanisms and policies under a resolution on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City effectively will help the city make use of opportunities, reduce challenges and achieve the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and scoring a sustainable socio-economic development.

This is an outstanding advantage for the city administration to affirm its leading role with dynamic, creative and effective operations; and support businesses in their development while still prioritising environmental benefits and sustainable development.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Phương, Director of the Environmental Industry Institute under the Hồ Chí Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations, proposed the city work out orientations and solutions to support businesses in green production, promote the recovery of economic sectors in a green and circular direction, and continue to implement measures to mobilise and effectively use financial resources for sustainable development goals. — VNS