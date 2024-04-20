Infopro Learning Recognized on the 2024 Leadership Training Watch List by Training Industry
Infopro Learning is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the 2024 Leadership Training Watch List by Training Industry.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the 2024 Leadership Training Watch List by Training Industry. This recognition underscores Infopro Learning’s position as a trailblazer in delivering impactful learning solutions that empower leaders to excel in today’s dynamic business landscape.
The Training Industry Leadership Training Companies Watch List recognizes trailblazers in training solutions within key corporate learning sectors. The 2024 selection process for the Leadership Training Watch List highlights a rigorous evaluation, considering criteria such as:
• Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.
• Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.
• Client and customer representation.
• Business performance and growth.
"We are equipping business leaders to navigate the AI/digital transformation converging with a rapidly evolving social, generational, economic and remote/hybrid work environment. In this disrupted landscape leaders need an evolved mindset and skillset for optimal impact, and we help cut through the “noise” with proven expertise and practical insights."- Dan Rust, VP, Global Leadership Development.
“The 2024 Leadership Training Watch List represents emerging and specialized leadership development companies that craft a unique experience for both their learners and their workplace,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies elevate the learning journey by utilizing modalities and technologies such as coaching, instructor-led (virtual or in-person), simulations, assessment tools, microlearning modules and more.”
Infopro Learning excels in navigating the dynamic business landscape, as evident in its design and delivery of immersive leadership programs. We provide a comprehensive range of leadership training solutions, including executive coaching, leadership development workshops, succession planning, change management, and beyond. The company is dedicated to nurturing transformative leadership journeys by employing innovative methodologies like blended learning, gamification, and virtual reality. These initiatives cultivate an environment of continuous learning, fostering growth and strategic acumen among participants. With a steadfast focus on innovation, excellence, and client-centricity, Infopro Learning continues to set benchmarks for corporate learning and development success.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About Training Industry, Inc.
“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
Dana Kazic
Infopro Learning
+1 470-659-7137
email us here