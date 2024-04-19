St Albans Barracks/ Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – Aggravated Assault
CASE#: 24A2002400
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Harkins
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME April 16th 2024 @2143
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hollow Road, Fairfax, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Kole Ovitt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 16th 2024, at approximately 2143 hours dispatch received a report of an assault on Buck Hollow road in the town of Fairfax. Information from the victims and witnesses revealed that Kole Ovitt had caused serious bodily injury to a male at a neighboring residence following an altercation. Ovitt was flash cited on April 18th 2024, to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on April 19th 2024, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993