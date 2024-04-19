St Albans Barracks/ Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – Aggravated Assault

CASE#: 24A2002400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Harkins

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME April 16th 2024 @2143

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hollow Road, Fairfax, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Kole Ovitt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 16th 2024, at approximately 2143 hours dispatch received a report of an assault on Buck Hollow road in the town of Fairfax. Information from the victims and witnesses revealed that Kole Ovitt had caused serious bodily injury to a male at a neighboring residence following an altercation. Ovitt was flash cited on April 18th 2024, to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on April 19th 2024, at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993