Edamam Becomes Leading Provider of Recipes and Nutrition Data to Health and Wellness Companies

Edamam's Recipe Search API powers nutrition driven recipe search across over 2 million recipes from 500+ online recipe creators. Edamam has an extensive and highly accurate nutrition database for foods and grocery items The Meal Planner API provides powerful functionality for businesses to build very personalized meal plans for customer, patients, or employees, considering food preferences and restrictions, allergies, nutrient needs, or specific health goals.

Edamam’s data and technologies are utilized by several companies targeting weight loss, chronic condition management, and corporate wellness.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, the leader in food, recipes, and nutrition data solutions, has signed a number of deals recently that underscore its strengths in powering consumer facing applications to address weight loss, chronic condition management, and wellness through diet interventions.

Edamam has built the largest database of recipes and food nutrition data with over 5 million recipes and more than 900,000 foods nutritionally analyzed and tagged for every nutrient, every allergen, most lifestyle diets, over 200 chronic illnesses, as well as meal type, dish type, cuisine, CO2 impact, glycemic index, and an inflammatory index.

Recent clients of Edamam’s data, recipes, nutrition analysis, personalized meal recommendations, and personalized meal planner include Noom, Healthie, Bitewell, NavigateWell, Ahara, and HabitNu.

“The recent focus on food as medicine and the use of diet interventions to treat or prevent diseases or promote general wellbeing has created a strong demand for our data and services,” shared Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Most health and wellness clients make use either of Edamam’s licensed datasets of recipes and food nutrition data, or use Edamam’s Recipe Search API, Food Database API, or Meal Planner API.

“Because of the breadth, depth, and accuracy of our data, we are able to provide solutions that focus on high quality, personalized approach to meal planning or meal recommendations,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam is currently working actively on layering a Generative AI solution on top of its APIs and services, which should open its unique data to smaller businesses, such as dietitian offices that do not have engineering teams to integrate APIs or the resources to license rich data.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Noom, and Virta Health among others.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com

