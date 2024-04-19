Birth Certificate of His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe the son of HH Prince Waldemar and HH Princess Antonia Princely family Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe Philanthropist His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe supports Cancer Alliance Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe royal danish line of princely house

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most asked questions about H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe his spokesperson Robert W. Cabell faces is, if Prince Mario-Max is a real prince and the answer is YES. Legal expert Guido Gaudlitz summarized the german code and its facts for the Royal spokesperson.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a real German Prince and has frequently to do with false news, assumptions and allegations planted by a competitor with the same family name called Alexander. He is in fact a real German Prince. The German constitution guarantees the Prince his title, and only lawful German Princes do have this title otherwise its prosecuted and prohibited to carry such a title. Many will wonder, how come the republic of Germany with its chancellor and President has princes with royal titles. It is the fascinating history of German royalty. In 1919 the privileges of birth have been abolished, that means there is no higher or lower or privileged born German person. All are the same no matter which blood flows through their venes. So the Royalty privileges, houses and heads of those are gone. History! But one significant and highly important specialty was codified in the Weimar Constitution of Germany: The royal titles of nobility are not abolished and lawful family members of Royalty only may carry the Royal titles and names. They can not be conferred by choice, or by selection and are only granted for lawful name bearers.

For Prince Mario-Max the name origin is very clear and simple:

Prince Mario-Max is the birth son of Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe. They both carry lawfully the title of Prince and Princess and Prince Mario-Max carries lawfully the German Prince title Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

Any nonsense commentary regarding rules, houses, heads or superiorities do not confirm current german law. German codified law strictly governs the german nobility titles of german royalty. If they are lawful then you are allowed to carry them and do so. Unlawful us of titles is so strictly prohibited and fined by the government that it does not occur.

Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe that frequently comments Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a complete nobody in the lifes of Prince Mario-Max, Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Prince Waldemar had the royal name and title 18 years before Prince Alexander was even born. Alexander is also legally a complete nobody for Prince Mario-Max and his family. A fellow german person with the same name and title. His pompous self presentation as head of a former reigning family is such a nonsense. There is no more principality named Schaumburg-Lippe and therefore nothing can preside over the hundred years ago entity abolished. And the house of Prince Mario-Max is his own with Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia, as they are not related to this guy. Not family, not head of the family not head of any of their houses. Pure fabrications and wishful thinking Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe plants.

As many reporters including Mara Siegler, Charlotte Griffith, Caroline Graham, Martin Robinson, Ethan Singh, Katherine Tinsley reported about Prince Mario-Max it is important to clarify the facts. They should not be abused for personal stalking or mud slide campaigns. Especially since Prince Mario-Max is a working royal in the profession journalism, host and reporter since three decades.

Here the legality of Geman Royalty - German nobility law:

Legal Opinion on Legal Status under German Civil Law of the Name of His Highness Mr.

Dr.iur. Mario-Max Prince PRINZ ZU SCHAUMBURG-LIPPE

Dr. Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe has requested a legal opinion on the legal situation under

German personal status law and German civil law regarding his name Dr. Mario-Max Prinz zu

Schaumburg-Lippe (furtheron here referred also as: MMPSL). This is my legal opinion based on the

applicable German personal status and German civil law for your further use:

A. Personal Status Act (Personenstandsgesetz)

I. § 1 Art. 1 Personal Status Act

Based on § 1 Art. 1 Personal Status Act MMPSL is fully legally entitled to bear the name Mario-Max

Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe including the title of nobility "Prinz zu" (Prince of). This name is part of

his civil status.

The civil status is defined as the status of a person within the legal system, including their name (§

1 Art. 1 Personal Status Act). The name under this definition is formally registered in the Civil registry

of Altenburg, registry number: G 53/2009. The form field "Familienname" (family name) of the hereby

attached birth certificate of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

- attachment: birth certificate of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

contains the full family name of MMPSL "Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe" including the title of nobility

"Prinz zu" (Prince of).

The form field "Vorname" (First name) contains the first name of MMPSL, "Mario-Max Prince

Antonius Adolf Albert Edward Oliver Gertraud Edith Helga Magdalena".

The civil status entry in the birth register and the birth certificate of MMPSL are legally binding. There

are no known legally effective legal restrictions, corrections, or revocations of the previously

mentioned civil status entries of

Mario-Max Prince Antonius Adolf Albert Edward Oliver Gertraud Edith Helga Magdalena

[First Name] Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe [Family name).

II. Title of Nobility and German Civil Law

The title of nobility of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe "Prinz zu" is an integral part of the above mentioned legally registered

name of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe. As a such, it cannot be separated from the legally binding effects of the civil status

and is not subject to separate legal claims to not bear this title of nobility.

In contrast to Anglosaxon law, a free designation of nobility is not permitted in Germany. In its

decision of 28.05.2015 - 11 W 2151/14, the Higher Regional Court of Nuremberg ruled that the free

choice of an aristocratic title is incompatible with Art. 48 EGBGB (Introductory Act to the German

Civil Code) with fundamental principles of German law. Accordingly, freely chosen titles of nobility

are not recognized in German international civil law due to the "ordre public" reservation.

Since H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe's first name and family name, including the title of nobility, are legally registered and

documented under civil status law, as displayed above, Mr. H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe's title of nobility is also

compatible with the recognized fundamental principles of German law.

B. German Civil Law

The full name of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe , including his first name and his family name with the integral part of the title

of nobility are fully protected by German Civil Law.

The legal protection of the name of a person is regulated in Section 12 German Civil Code "Right to

a name":

If the right of a person to use a name is disputed by another person, or if the interest of the person

entitled to the name is injured by the unauthorized use of the same name by another person, then

the person entitled may require the other to remove the infringement. If there is the concern that

further infringements may ensue, the person entitled may seek a prohibitory injunction.

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is therefore legally entitled to sue any person that dispute(s) the right of MMPSL to bear the

name Mario-Max Prince Antonius Adolf Albert Edward Oliver Gertraud Edith Helga Magdalena

Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

The denial of a third party of the right of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe to carry the name "Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe"

including its title of nobility is a suable "dispute" or "disputation" of MMPSL's right to a name under

Art. 12 German Civil Code.