Waste Transportation Market is estimated to reach US$205.976 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.44%

The waste transportation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% from US$142.139 billion in 2022 to US$205.976 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the waste transportation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$205.976 billion by 2029.
Waste transportation is an activity of waste from one location to another location, where the end product after production is collected and transferred through the modes of transportation i.e. trains, tankers, and trucks. In other words, its activity takes place to shift the raw material from on-site to another site apart from the production area. The waste consists of dangerous materials which are hazardous to nature, human beings, and animals. The clean disposal of these items is a necessary and important aspect after the production process. These materials exhibit chemicals that can cause severe health issues and complications to living beings and water bodies as well.
The Increased prevalence of waste disposal is the primary driving force behind the waste transportation market growth. For instance, according to The Energy and Resources Institute published an article in September 2022, it states that 65million tons of waste is produced in India annually. 75-80% of waste from municipals is being collected and 22-28% of waste is treated and recycled.
Waste transportation is a process of collecting disposable waste from manufacturing units and dumping it into the dump yard. In this process of transportation, various modes of vehicles are used to take the waste from one place to another.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the waste transportation market growth. For instance, in December 2023 Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited and Attero, a global manufacturer of Lithium batteries collaborated to reduce e-waste and recycle lithium batteries as these initiatives by both companies to reduce the e-waste and protect the environment.
The waste transportation system market, based on waste type is segmented into three categories namely hazardous, municipal waste, and industrial waste. Hazardous is expected to account for a major share of the waste transportation market. Owning hazardous waste is harmful and causes various imbalances to ecosystems, health issues to human beings, and pollutes water bodies.
The waste Transportation system market, based on transportation is segmented into four categories namely rail transport, road transport, air transport, and sea transport. Rail transport is expected to account for a major share of the waste transportation market. Rail transport is preferred by industries due to its wide network and loading capacity as compared to other forms of transportation.
Based on geography, the market for waste transportation is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors. In countries like India, China, and Indonesia, there is a growing need for waste transportation in several industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and electronic manufacturing. The demand is being propelled by these countries due to increased pollution and growing electronic and manufacturing sectors in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the waste transportation market, that have been covered are Secure Energy, EKB Container Logistik, GFL Environmental (American Waste Transport & Recycling, Inc.), CAST Transportation, SET Environmental, Inc., JFE Shoji America (CEMCO), ACT Environmental Services, Tyson H Burridge, SUEZ (Veolia UK), and Ross Environmental Services, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the waste transportation market as follows:
• By Waste Type
o Hazardous
o Municipal Wate
o Industrial Waste
• By Mode of Transportation
o Rail Transport
o Road Transport
o Air Transport
o Sea Transport
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Secure Energy
• EKB Container Logistik
• GFL Environmental (American Waste Transport & Recycling, Inc.)
• CAST Transportation
• SET Environmental, Inc.
• JFE Shoji America (CEMCO)
• ACT Environmental Services
• Tyson H Burridge
• SUEZ (Veolia UK)
• Ross Environmental Services, Inc.
