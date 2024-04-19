Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe New Audiobook The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare Ad Astra
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe New Audiobook The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare Ad Astra on iTunes Amazon Music Google Play iHeart
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a real German Prince and Royal, is the star of a new audio book called The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare by audio book publishing label Ad Astra Grand Classics. The Prince is a global known brand in the entertainment industry and shares his passion for classic literature with his trained voice as Lee Strasberg trained actor and voice over artist. As a working Royal Prince Mario-Max has been in the entertainment and publishing industry since age 16 doing radio reports. He is a member of the LA Press Club, OEJC Vienna and Bundesverband Schauspiel the acting federation in Germany next to SAG-AFTRA, EQUITY and AGVA.
His family is widely known in the world of royalty and journalism. His father Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his mother Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Princess Antonia gave birth to the Prince in Salzburg.
The Production is online at:
H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe reads Audio book about Hamlet