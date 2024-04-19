H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe reads The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe New Audiobook The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare Ad Astra on iTunes Amazon Music Google Play iHeart

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe new CD is a perfect way to bring a Classic piece to the ears of the young and modern audience. The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare is a hit!” — Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a real German Prince and Royal, is the star of a new audio book called The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark William Shakespeare by audio book publishing label Ad Astra Grand Classics. The Prince is a global known brand in the entertainment industry and shares his passion for classic literature with his trained voice as Lee Strasberg trained actor and voice over artist. As a working Royal Prince Mario-Max has been in the entertainment and publishing industry since age 16 doing radio reports. He is a member of the LA Press Club, OEJC Vienna and Bundesverband Schauspiel the acting federation in Germany next to SAG-AFTRA, EQUITY and AGVA.

His family is widely known in the world of royalty and journalism. His father Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his mother Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Princess Antonia gave birth to the Prince in Salzburg.

The Production is online at:

7digital

Amazon Music

AMI

Anghami

Apple iTunes

AWA

Boomplay

Deezer

Hungama

iHeartRadio

iMusica

InProdicon

KDigital

KKBox

Kuack

Line Music

MediaNet

Napster

NetEase Cloud Music

Nuuday

Pandora

Peloton

Qobuz

Resso

Saavn

Slacker Radio

Spotify

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

Tidal

TikTok

Trebel

YouTube Music



H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe reads Audio book about Hamlet