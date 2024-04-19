Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe asked to stop stalking Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and girlfriend Royal Spokesman says

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe with Girlfriend AJ Catsimatidis Alexander Schaumburg Stalking AJ Catsimatidis and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe royal danish line of princely house Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe Princely family Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia

Prince Mario-Max spokesperson Robert W. Cabell states that Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe has been posting hateful about Prince Mario and followed girlfriend AJs IG

I have documented the stalking of Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe against the wonderful Prince Mario-Max, Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar in a documentary and ask him to stop. He is now after AJ!” — Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe asked to stop stalking Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and girlfriend Royal Spokesman Robert W. Cabell says.

Robert W. Cabell is the spokesperson of His Highness Dr. Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his family Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. He received the shocking news that their Stalker is active again. Since the marriage of Princess Antonia with Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe they had to deal with a man who is called Alexander Prince zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Robert Cabell states: "This German civilian is obsessed with the Prince Mario-Max family. He harasses the Prince Mario-Max family, attempts to use journalists for stalking by proxy, misuses wedding photos of Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar and makes false claims. Alexander has been spying on the family for about twenty years, giving jealous and hateful comments and now he is following Prince Mario-Max' girlfriend on instagram. She blocked it. Also Alexander is married, so why would he follow Prince Mario-Max' girlfriend. A judge told them and a stalking expert told them, that this guy Alexander is obsessed with the Prince Mario-Max family and as he is a type of sadistic stalker who feels pleasure when he can harm the Prince Mario-Max family.", so the Royal Spokesperson Robert W. Cabell.

Bob Cabell made a documentary about Prince Waldemar, Prince Mario Max and Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and is looking forward to revealing the truth about the obsession of Alexander.

Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe stalks Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and girlfriend AJ