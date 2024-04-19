CBiLink Expands in New York, Driving Widespread Adoption of Banking Technology
UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global financial industry rapidly embraces digital transformation, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is witnessing significant growth. Market research indicates that BaaS serves as a crucial bridge linking traditional banks with modern financial technology innovations. By enabling banks to deliver products and services through external platforms, this model not only expands banks' capabilities but also substantially reduces operational costs and enhances service efficiency. Consequently, an increasing number of financial institutions and commercial banks are partnering with technology providers to maintain their competitive edge.
CBiLink, a fintech solutions provider under the CBiGroup umbrella, has recently implemented its innovative BaaS products for a major commercial bank in New York, USA, including financial intelligence analytics systems and other services. This collaboration highlights CBiLink's proficiency in digital transformation and customized fintech solutions.
Designed specifically for community banks and fintech companies, CBiLink offers a comprehensive one-stop fintech suite that includes workflow automation, compliance technology, customer experience enhancement, and analytics and insights. These services are not only all-encompassing but also customizable to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring optimal utilization of technology investments. Clients have the flexibility to choose the most suitable solutions.
The deployment of BaaS for this major New York commercial bank demonstrates CBiLink’s efficiency and convenience in implementation. Utilizing pre-built connections to mainstream banking core systems and unified APIs, CBiLink can swiftly and smoothly implement low-code or no-code installations, significantly reducing the demand for extensive R&D resources.
Continuous support from a dedicated customer success team and regular cloud-based updates ensure that the partner bank remains at the forefront of technological innovation. This comprehensive support ensures that the bank maintains a competitive advantage in the industry.
Moreover, CBiLink's competitive edge is further enhanced by its deep understanding of the needs and challenges faced by small and medium-sized banks, stemming from CBiGroup’s six years of experience in the banking sector. The company has established strategic partnerships with over 120 financial institutions, and its robust global financial network system enables CBiLink to access the latest technologies and foster beneficial cooperative relationships.
With a strong in-house R&D team experienced in developing systems for banks and other financial institutions, and excellence centers established in more than ten countries, particularly in emerging economies, CBiLink enjoys a significant cost advantage, enhancing its competitiveness in the fintech solutions market.
CBiLink plans to further expand its solution and service offerings, not limited to the United States but also targeting global markets, especially commercial banks and fintech companies in emerging economies. Through ongoing technological innovation and collaboration, CBiLink aims to drive more banks and financial institutions toward digital transformation, enhancing their operational efficiency and customer service quality. In this process, CBiLink is committed to becoming a global leader in the fintech field, helping partners maintain competitiveness in the rapidly evolving financial market.
