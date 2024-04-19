The Exodus Road invites Colorado to rally around anti-human trafficking efforts at Together on Freedom’s Frontier event
Presenting sponsors Colorado Media Group and Cellebrite facilitate opportunity for Colorado community to advocate against trafficking at Boot Barn HallCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road, a global anti-trafficking nonprofit headquartered in Colorado Springs, is inviting the Colorado community to rally around its anti-trafficking awareness and disruption efforts at Together on Freedom’s Frontier, an event taking place on April 20, 2024. The event will be held at Boot Barn Hall (13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921) from 5:30 to 9:00 PM.
Together on Freedom’s Frontier is made possible by presenting sponsors Colorado Media Group and Cellebrite. These companies are invested in the fight to disrupt and prevent human trafficking exploitation in Colorado and beyond by raising awareness through critical public education initiatives and supporting training and technological assistance for law enforcement.
Colorado Media Group, Inc., is leveraging its world-class communications network with The Exodus Road for crucial awareness work.
"Colorado Media Group, publishers of the Everest Award-winning NORTH and the So. Colorado Business Digest, is deeply grateful for the opportunity to support the mission and incredible humanitarian work of The Exodus Road,” says Dirk R. Hobbs, Founder and Executive Publisher of Colorado Media Group. “We are committed to shining a disinfecting light on this blight of the human condition and dedicated to bringing accountability to those who would perpetrate any crime associated with human trafficking.”
Cellebrite has been a longstanding partner of The Exodus Road, providing crucial digital forensic and investigative technology that has resulted in freedom for hundreds of survivors of trafficking. Through Operation Find Them All, a landmark commitment to leverage its technology to find and rescue survivors, Cellebrite reaffirmed its dedication to freedom.
In addition to the Presenting Sponsors, Valor Home Loans and Springhill Suites/Element Downtown Colorado Springs stepped in as Gold Level Sponsors, with Streamhome Construction and Summit Group Colorado sponsoring at the Silver Level.
“At Valor Home Loans, we believe in a world where every individual has the right to freedom and dignity,” adds Todd Crane, President and Founder of Valor Home Loans. “Having partnered with The Exodus Road for many years, we are extremely grateful for the efforts of The Exodus Road to make this world a reality. Our focus continues to be on raising awareness in our communities to help disrupt human trafficking. By supporting The Exodus Road with proceeds from every closed loan, we get to combine our worlds toward the common goal of freedom.”
Together on Freedom’s Frontier will offer attendees an opportunity to learn more about the innovative techniques and cutting-edge technology the organization is implementing to fight trafficking in Colorado. In addition to highlighting the urgent needs and crucial ways to meet those needs, the event is an opportunity to celebrate the progress already made. The Exodus Road recently surpassed a lifetime milestone of 2,500 survivor interventions (freedom made possible for men, women, and children experiencing human trafficking). They’ve also aided law enforcement in the arrest of more than 1,250 perpetrator arrests, trained more than 34,000 officers and citizens, and provided aftercare support to over 1,900 survivors.
Tickets to the event include a buffet dinner and dessert, a welcome cocktail, and entry to win door prizes from generous sponsors. There will be live music from Otis and the Apostles alongside line dancing led by a professional line dance instructor. Most importantly, ticket holders will have the chance to connect with The Exodus Road’s staff and other like-minded individuals who share a passion for ending trafficking and exploitation on Colorado’s front range and beyond.
You can learn more about the event by visiting theexodusroad.com/freedoms-frontier.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of over 2,500 survivors and the arrests of nearly 1,300 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including: TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 34,000 officers and citizens through their educational curriculums.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2012, and still calls the city home for the U.S. office.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/.
