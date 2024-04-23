Community Management Group acquires North Dakota Mobile Home Park portfolio for 20 million
EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Management Group (CMG), a Seattle-based firm founded by Nick Cebula and Patrick McDonald, is proud to announce its expansion into North Dakota with the acquisition of Meadow Park and Gateway Mobile Home Parks in the city of Mandan. Together the parks total 486 lots. These purchases mark a significant milestone for CMG as it continues its mission to provide quality affordable housing across multiple states.
Since its inception in 2016, CMG has distinguished itself by not only acquiring over 30 parks but also by consistently delivering exceptional returns on investments. The group is listed as one of the top 100 Mobile Home Community owners in the country and takes pride in elevating their tenants living experience while seeking substantial returns for their investors.
“As an owner and operator of 26 communities (1964 lots) across five states (Washington, Idaho, California, Montana, and North Dakota), our firm is vertically integrated, which enables us to effectively manage the full lifecycle of each acquisition. With our hands-on approach, we are able to ensure that we are operating the parks in a manner consistent with achieving their highest and best use. We have plans to enhance amenities and improve infrastructure over the next few years, contributing to the growth of the Mandan community,” said CMG’s Managing Broker and Director of Asset Management Leslie Goeres.
Specific to the Mandan portfolio acquisition, CMG collaborated with an esteemed financial partner, one of the larger REITs in America. This partnership underscores CMG's track record of delivering returns to investors. “We are thrilled to collaborate with a capital partner whose commitment to affordable housing aligns seamlessly with our own. This partnership is instrumental in our mission to not only provide affordable housing solutions but also to ensure solid returns for our investors. CMG values this highly and looks forward to deepening our joint venture in the future." says Co-founder of CMG, Patrick McDonald.
"We are excited to expand our footprint into North Dakota and welcome the residents of Gateway Mobile Home Park and Meadow Park Mobile Home Park into the CMG family. Our team is committed to investing back into the communities and ensuring that residents continue to enjoy a high quality of life that also promotes home ownership." said Nick Cebula, Co-founder of CMG. "Our expansion into Mandan aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality affordable housing options for residents across diverse regions."
For more information about Community Management Group and its initiatives, visit www.mandanmobilehomeparks.com.
Community Management Group
Communites@CMGparks.com
402-512-6439
Nick Cebula
