NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 18, 2024

Ginger Tedder

State Board of Education names Ginger Tedder as executive director of MSMS

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted today to hire Ginger Tedder as the executive director of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS). Tedder has been serving as the MSMS interim executive director since September 2023.

Tedder is a lifelong educator, administrator, and supporter of teacher leadership. She is the former Project Manager of Career and Technical Education Professional Learning and Innovative Programs at the Research and Curriculum Unit at Mississippi State University and served the Starkville-Oktibbeha School District for 15 years as teacher, instructional coach and administrator. A graduate of MSMS, Tedder earned her B.S. in secondary education and teaching from Mississippi State University and her M.S. in educational leadership and administration from Arkansas State University.

As MSMS executive director, Tedder’s responsibilities include overseeing all operations, functions and activities at MSMS, including coordinating long- and short-range planning, development and implementation of policies; and providing direction for financial, personnel, academic, admissions and student services matters.

The Mississippi Department of Education oversees MSMS, a residential public high school located on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. MSMS provides an accelerated, immersive curriculum for the state’s gifted and talented 11th and 12th grade students.

Find more information about MSMS at themsms.org .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###