Bright Talent Announces Free Webinar: Pay Transparency – For Better or For Worse? Let’s Chat
As organizations look to meet pay transparency legislation requirements, it has highlighted the importance of pay philosophy and strategy, which impact employment brand and employee experience.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced its latest free webinar: Pay transparency – for better or for worse? Let’s Chat. Identifying and dismantling the structures that perpetuate unequal pay is a tall task. It requires both an effective pay philosophy and strategy to build a foundation for successful implementation. In this podcast-style, micro-webinar, Mike Kestenbaum, a compensation governance, risk and controls expert will share pay transparency best practices. Register now to participate in the webinar and live Q&A on Friday May 3, 9:00 – 9:30am PT.
— Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent
“As organizations look to meet pay transparency legislation requirements, it has highlighted the importance of pay philosophy and strategy, which impact employment brand and employee experience,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “Organizations have been forced to respond and put practices in place that could have positive or negative consequences. In this webinar we will discuss how to avoid the pitfalls while building the foundation for successful pay transparency.”
This is the eighth in Bright Talent’s rapid change management series for HR professionals. The discussion will focus on two key topics essential to implementing and managing pay transparency:
• Pros & Cons – Arguments can be made for both the good and bad in pay transparency. We will discuss a few points on both sides to find common ground focused on the good.
• Implementation – How to get started or how to improve, we will review tips and recommendations for successful change management…with a few stories sprinkled in.
This session is designed for HR leaders with or without pay transparency experience, as we will discuss practical and advanced techniques that lead to success. Also, it is an opportunity to ask questions to help your own development in this discipline.
About Mike Kestenbaum
Michael is a Managing Director with Gallagher’s Executive Compensation practice. He has held compensation leadership roles with notable organizations including Broadcom Corp., QLogic Corp (now Marvell Technology Group), Bank of the West and Silicon Valley Bank. Michael holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.
About Bright Talent
Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at www.brighttalent.com.
