Bright Talent Announces Free Webinar: Pay Transparency – For Better or For Worse? Let’s Chat

Join Brenan German and Michael Kestenbaum for Bright Talent's Pay Transparency webinar and live Q&A on Friday May 3, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. Register now to participate in Bright Talent's Pay Transparency webinar and live Q&A on Friday May 3, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. Register now to participate in Bright Talent's Pay Transparency webinar and live Q&A on Friday May 3, 9:00 – 9:30am PT.

Registration is now open for the webinar on Friday, May 3 to learn best practices for developing, implementing and managing pay transparency in an organization.

As organizations look to meet pay transparency legislation requirements, it has highlighted the importance of pay philosophy and strategy, which impact employment brand and employee experience.” — Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent