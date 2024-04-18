FEMA May Help with Recovery Expenses Already Paid

CRANSTON, RI – Even if you have already begun repairing or replacing items that were damaged or destroyed during the severe storms and flooding that took place December 17-19, 2023 and January 9-13, 2024. FEMA may be able to reimburse you for these expenses. Be sure to save your receipts.

Survivors in Kent, Providence and Washington counties who had homes or personal property damaged or destroyed may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA will only approve home repairs that are necessary to restore the home to a habitable condition. The types of repairs that may be eligible for assistance will vary depending upon the nature of the disaster.

FEMA assistance to repair and replace essential personal property falls within the following categories:

Appliances : Includes essential standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

: Includes essential standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc. Clothing : Essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination.

: Essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination. Room furnishings : Standard essential furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

: Standard essential furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room. Essential Tools : Tools and equipment required by an employer as a condition of employment and items required as a condition of an applicant’s or household member’s education.

: Tools and equipment required by an employer as a condition of employment and items required as a condition of an applicant’s or household member’s education. Accessible Items : FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property items required for qualified applicants with disabilities.

: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property items required for qualified applicants with disabilities. Applicants must meet the following conditions to receive Personal Property Assistance: The essential item needs to be repaired or replaced due to disaster damage. The occupants of the household have an unmet disaster-related need for the damaged item. FEMA may not provide assistance if the applicant can meet that need with another similar item in their possession or available to the household. The item was owned and being used by occupants of the household. FEMA does not provide assistance for furnishings and/or appliances provided by a landlord. Items used by guests and relatives who were not members of the pre-disaster household are not eligible for assistance.



To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline for applications is May 20, 2024.

For the latest information, visit 4765 | FEMA.gov or 4766 | FEMA.gov . Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema .