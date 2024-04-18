Two Disaster Recovery Centers Remain Open; One Other to Close April 20

LANSING, Mich. – Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Wayne (South East) and Wayne (Detroit) counties will remain open until further notice, while one center in Wayne (Detroit) County is scheduled to close April 20.

Disaster Recovery Centers help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties continue their recovery after the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

The registration period for federal disaster assistance ends on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The two centers remaining open until further notice are located at:

Wayne County Community College

Downriver Campus​

21000 Northline Road ​

Taylor, MI 48180

Butzel Family Recreation Center

7737 Kercheval Ave.

Detroit, MI 48214

The recovery center closing permanently at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, is located at:

Kemeny Recreation Center

2260 S. Fort St.

Detroit, MI 48217

Regular operating hours for the recovery centers are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, except for the Wayne County (South East) center in Taylor, which closes at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

To find locations of all open recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. You may visit any center for assistance.

FEMA and the SBA specialists at the recovery centers can help you upload documents, answer questions and provide information on available resources. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.