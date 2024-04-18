FEMA and Operation HOPE Partner to Help People Build Financial Resiliency After Disasters

WASHINGTON -- FEMA and Operation HOPE, an organization that provides free financial information and guidance to people and businesses that are affected by major disasters and emergencies, signed an agreement this week to continue assisting communities in their recoveries. This partnership will enable more effective and efficient recoveries by amplifying the role of nonprofits as key collaborators to help people understand the value in learning about financial recovery.

“Operation HOPE’s mission to expand economic opportunity and promote financial resilience is a critical facet of helping people and communities jumpstart their recoveries. Our partnership has flourished over the past two decades and today’s signing means it will grow even stronger in the coming years,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “I am incredibly proud of the support they have given to wildfire survivors in Maui through the formation of the Coalition of the Willing and their continued efforts to empower communities.”

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE John Hope Bryant sign a memorandum of understanding for further partnership.



Operation HOPE has been a key partner in helping wildfire survivors on Maui, including housing assistance to families in need of emergency housing, engaging thousands of residents through community outreach and various free community disaster recovery events, and collaboration with local organizations, including several Native Hawaiian groups.

Some of the joint efforts to help communities across the country recover effectively after an emergency include sharing financial assistance and guidance on recovery best practices, providing information on FEMA mitigation programs and conducting disaster preparedness seminars in Community Disaster Resilience Zones. These services and many others are always provided to individuals, families and businesses free of charge.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE John Hope Bryant holding the signed memorandum of agreement.



“FEMA is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Operation HOPE. Signing this agreement represents a critical milestone that ensures our organizations’ focus on what matters most: helping people cope with disaster financial shocks and rebuild their homes and lives. This agreement formalizes our joint commitment to equip individuals and families with the financial tools they need to prepare and recover from disasters,” said FEMA Director of Individual Assistance, Frank Matranga.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with FEMA and thanks to Administrator Criswell for her incredible leadership responding to people in times of unforeseen disasters. We especially applaud the efforts of FEMA during the recent Maui wildfires, and the many public and private sector partners who so readily answered the call,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. “We are proud to have been associated with FEMA for the past two decades, along with the American Red Cross and so many countless other partners. By joining with other front-line organizations like the members of the National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), we are able to support people with the long-term implications from a disaster, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to rebuild and recover."



FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE John Hope Bryant along with representatives from FEMA and Operation HOPE and other financial groups following the memorandum of understanding signing.

FEMA works with a number of organizations like Operation HOPE to ensure recovery efforts encompass the whole community and help people, including those who are disproportionately affected by disasters, recover and rebuild their lives.

