KDHE Announces $3M for Riley County Water Infrastructure

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Bureau of Water has announced a $3 million investment into Riley County’s water infrastructure. The funds will be used to improve wastewater systems at University Park and the Keats community in Riley County.

“We are thrilled to partner with Riley County to ensure they have the resources needed to address their local water issues,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “This investment is crucial to improving the water infrastructure and livelihoods of Kansans in those communities.”

The investments were made possible through the 2023 Senate Substitute for House Bill 2302, signed by Governor Laura Kelly in April 2023.

That bipartisan legislation invested a record $35 million into the State Water Plan. It added $18 million on top of the annual $8 million for the State Water Plan and $17 million for the two grant funds. This year, the Kansas Legislature added $1 million to the program to meet the needs of additional requests that were made.

“We are extremely happy to be receiving these resources for our community,” Kansas Sen. Usha Reddi, District 22, said. “Especially being a rural community with so many stormwater and other water infrastructure needs. We are grateful to the Governor and KDHE for providing Riley County with this major funding.”

“These are wonderful grants for two communities who have worked long and hard for many years to finally have enough money to complete both projects,” Kansas Rep. Lewis Bloom, House District 64, said.

The project at University Park will include the construction of a new non-discharging wastewater treatment lagoon facility to replace the existing mechanical wastewater treatment facility. The total cost for the lagoon facility project is estimated to be $1,962,210. A Small Town Water and Sewer Infrastructure Assistance Grant award in the amount of $1,500,000 has been provided by KDHE earlier this year. The State Water Plan funding in the amount of $462,210 will provide the additional funding necessary to complete the project.

Keats will receive funding for a new wastewater lagoon facility and collection system to address the aging individual onsite treatment systems. The Kansas Water Office recently awarded Keats a Technical Assistance Grant to evaluate potential sites for the new facility. KDHE is investing $2,537,790 to assist Riley County in implementing this project.

“This grant award represents not just an infusion of funds but a lifeline for rural communities in Riley County. Without this crucial support, residents faced losing their homes and the town of Keats could have disappeared altogether,” Riley County Planning Director Amanda Webb said. “We’re so grateful these vital rural communities will remain livable and vibrant well into the future.”

