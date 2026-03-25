Stream Advisory Rescinded for Tuttle Creek Cove on Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded its stream advisory for the Tuttle Creek Cove on the Tuttle Creek Lake, as conditions have been evaluated and contact with the water has been deemed safe.

The stream advisory was due to the release of diesel fuel from a tank on a commercial barge that became submerged in Tuttle Creek Lake on March 15. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and KDHE performed comprehensive water quality sampling, and a monitoring plan will continue.

Water quality samples collected by KDHE and USACE have shown no fuel-related contaminants above drinking water standards. These samples were taken from both the spill location in the cove and downstream at the confluence of the Big Blue and Kansas Rivers. Water quality testing will continue downstream to monitor releases from Tuttle Creek Lake.