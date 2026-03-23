Stream Advisory Rescinded for Main Chikaskia River and unnamed tributary in Kingman County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the stream advisory for part of the Chikaskia River and an unnamed tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County from County Road 808 to the Chikaskia south of Spivey to the K-2 bridge in Harper County.

Should oil be detected in the vicinity, please report it to the incident hotline at 785-296-1679.

The stream advisory was due to a spill of crude oil and produced water from an oil production lease.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, along with KDHE and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have determined that remediation in the unnamed tributary has removed most of the oil.