Environmental Protection and Innovation: Evercraft Lists Token on MEXC Cryptocurrency Exchange
Environmental protection technology meets blockchain: CO2 tracking made easyVIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evercraft Ecotechnologies, a leader in environmental protection and technological innovation, proudly announces the listing of their ECET Token on the prominent cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, effective April 22, 2024. The ERC-20 token, facilitating financing for sustainable initiatives on the Constellation network, is now accessible at a starting price of 12 cents.
Holger Kuhlmann, CFO and Co-Founder of Evercraft Ecotechnologies GmbH articulates the company's mission to harmonize environmental preservation with technological advancement. Established in 2023, Evercraft spearheads transformative and eco-friendly projects, partnering with the Agency for Green Technologies (AGT) to develop solutions that mitigate the reliance on primary resources. Their overarching goal is to cleanse the world's oceans of debris, converting it into renewable energy to safeguard the planet for future generations.
Among their innovations is Advanced Carbon Absorption (ACA), a revolutionary process that converts CO2 into valuable carbon, mitigating atmospheric pollution. Mario Wagner, CEO and Co-Founder, highlights ACA's efficacy in reducing the CO2 footprint.
The ECET token's listing on MEXC signifies a pivotal moment for Evercraft in advancing their mission towards a cleaner future. Kuhlmann acknowledges the support from investors and the community, expressing gratitude for the expanded accessibility facilitated by MEXC.
Evercraft plans to issue 900 million ECET tokens, offering not only financial rewards to investors but also active engagement in platform development. Kuhlmann underscores the token's direct environmental impact and its role in fostering sustainability.
To kickstart engagement, a 24-hour pre-sale is scheduled for April 21, with further details to be disseminated through Evercraft Ecotechnologies' social media and Telegram channels.
Founded in Austria in 2023, EverCraft Ecotechnologies GmbH stands as a hub for innovative and sustainable ventures, collaborating with AGT to pioneer resource-efficient technologies. For more information, visit evercraft.eco.
Company Press Contact:
Evercraft GmbH
Alexandra Kons
Communications Manager
Email: kons@evercraft-eco.com
Tel.: +34 607 21 62 34
Agency Press Contact:
YIELD Public Relations
Kevin Puntschart
Senior Consultant
Email: k.puntschart@yield.at
Tel.: +43 676 327 91 29
Alexandra Kons
Evercraft Ecotechnologies
+43 676 3279129
email us here