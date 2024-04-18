FREE NEWLY CONSTRUCTED HOME GIVEAWAY FOR TORNADO-AFFECTED FAMILY
Selma Community Partners Work to Restore Community Through Affordable Housing following Tragedy of Jan 12, 2023 Tornado Devastation
Partnering with SHA, City of Selma and NACA to provide a new home to tornado victims exemplifies our commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing communities in the Black Belt, starting here in Selma.”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennard Randolph, CEO of the Selma Housing Authority, and Felecia L. Lucky, President of the Black Belt Community Foundation, will select a family who lost their home in the January 12, 2023, tornado to win a free home at 3:00 p.m. Sunday April 21st at 1425 Washington Street in Selma, AL. The randomly selected family will receive the newly constructed Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) home at 1426 Washington Street, Selma, Alabama. The Selma Housing Authority and Black Belt Community Foundation joined together to fund the home valued at $169,500.
— Felecia Lucky
The Selma Housing Authority and the City of Selma partners with NACA to provide access to affordable housing for low to moderate-income families, including those with a Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher. The first five of the over one hundred homes to be built this year are now ready for purchase. “The City of Selma is grateful to partner with NACA, the Selma Housing Authority, and the Black Belt Community Foundation to provide this extraordinary opportunity. We cannot wait to share our excitement with the winner,” states City of Selma Mayor James Perkins.
"Our collaboration with the Black Belt Community Foundation is a cornerstone in our community revitalization efforts. Offering this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a lottery to a tornado-affected family highlights our dedication to providing tangible support and rebuilding lives. Access to affordable housing is a fundamental right, and we are proud to play a part in making it a reality for our community." states Kennard Randolph, Selma Housing Authority CEO.
Felecia Lucky, President of the Black Belt Community Foundation remarks, "Partnering with the Selma Housing Authority, City of Selma and NACA to provide a new home to victims of the January 12, 2023, tornado exemplifies our commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing communities in the Black Belt region, starting here in Selma. We believe that safe, affordable, and energy-efficient housing is a fundamental right. Through initiatives like this, pathways open to stability and prosperity for families in need. This collaboration represents a pivotal step towards healing and restoring hope in the wake of tragedy."
MEDIA NOTE: We invite all media outlets to the lottery announcement. The lottery will conclude with an opportunity for Q&A and an exclusive photograph of speakers and participants. Speakers will answer questions from the media.
